Russia is deliberately undermining international efforts to end its illegal war in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE

UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia's intensification of attacks against Ukraine's cities which provide further evidence that President Putin has no interest in ending his illegal war.

Thank you, Madam Chair.

Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine has continued unabated since our last regular Permanent Council meeting on 24 July. In that time, the United States has led major diplomatic efforts to find a route to peace. But regrettably, for now, the fundamentals remain unchanged. Russia continues to violate every single one of the Helsinki Final Act Decalogue principles, a fact that many of us highlighted during the 50th anniversary events in Helsinki. Russia continues to bombard Ukraine’s cities and to kill Ukrainian civilians. And Russia continues to dismiss the hand of peace that Ukraine, the victim of Russia’s aggression, has extended.

At Tuesday’s Special Permanent Council meeting many of us condemned Russia’s latest attacks on Ukrainian cities. These included the heaviest bombardment of the war to date. Attacks which damaged the offices of the British Council, the EU Delegation and then the building which houses the Ukrainian government in the heart of Kyiv.

There have been further barbaric attacks this week and an egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones, on which we plan to speak in more detail later in this meeting. The intensification of such attacks is a deliberate action that undermines international efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.

Colleagues, developments over the past six weeks have underscored a fundamental truth: Ukraine seeks peace, while Russia remains the principal blocker of negotiations. President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to peace, expressing readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and for direct talks. In contrast, President Putin has refused to engage seriously with peace efforts, dragging out negotiations while intensifying Russia’s military onslaught. Russia’s so-called “peace proposals” are nothing more than ultimatums which would be tantamount to Ukraine’s surrender – including the renunciation of its right to choose its own security arrangements and alliances.

Ukraine is a sovereign country. Russia has no right to dictate how or with whom Ukraine ensures its own security. The notion that the aggressor should have a say over the victim’s security guarantees is preposterous. Such a demand would plainly undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and would directly contravene the principles that underpin this organisation.

The United Kingdom, together with our partners and in close coordination with Ukraine, is steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s right to defend itself through robust, multi-layered security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through the Multinational Force Ukraine, which will be able to support the regeneration of Ukraine’s own armed forces, secure Ukraine’s skies and support safer seas.

Madam Chair, the events of recent days have only reinforced the urgent need to increase the pressure on Russia to come to the table and engage seriously in peace talks.

The United Kingdom will remain unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s independence, right to defend itself and right to choose its own future.

Thank you.

