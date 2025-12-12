Chatham House
|Printable version
Russia is weakened, but its influence in the Middle East should not be underestimated
EXPERT COMMENT
A widespread, but misleading, assumption holds that Moscow’s current weakness signals its inevitable retreat from the region. In reality, Russia has deepened its entrenchment.
Russia’s military and economic resources are stretched thin by the war in Ukraine. Its former stronghold in Syria has fallen. Yet, even under these circumstances, the Kremlin has adapted to new realities rather than decided to withdraw from the Middle East.
Russia continues to exploit opportunities provided by the region to ease the pressure of sanctions, compensate economic and political losses from its global confrontation with the West, and occasionally create challenges for the US and European players.
Consequently, analysts who dismiss Russia as ‘finished’ in the region risk overlooking a weakened but still capable actor that remains committed to complicating Western objectives.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/12/russia-weakened-its-influence-middle-east-should-not-be-underestimated
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
China’s record $1 trillion-plus trade surplus shows the renminbi should be allowed to appreciate10/12/2025 09:25:00
China’s surging high-tech competitiveness, weak appetite for imports and undervalued renminbi have fuelled the huge surplus – but the trend is unsustainable.
The Donbas region remains an intractable issue in talks between Russia and Ukraine09/12/2025 12:20:00
Europe should look to history to prepare for the realities of long-term occupation of Ukrainian territory.
UK’s indecision over Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ highlights need for a more coherent China policy04/12/2025 12:20:00
The UK government needs a more strategic approach to deal with potential espionage and foreign interference from Beijing.
Putin’s India visit aims to reaffirm New Delhi–Moscow relations – just as Trump applies pressure to downgrade them03/12/2025 09:20:00
US pressure aims to choke off Russian oil supplies to India. Modi and Putin are seeking to deepen cooperation in other areas. But in the long-term, relations are in a managed decline.
Zelenskyy’s right-hand man has gone. Here’s what should happen next02/12/2025 15:25:00
Andriy Yermak resigned amid a corruption scandal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now re-balance power and strengthen democracy by empowering the government, parliament and local authorities.
The UK’s new critical minerals strategy is an ambitious step forward. Now it needs a champion01/12/2025 15:25:00
The government’s ambitions are welcome, but require dedicated leadership and international support in order to succeed.
De-escalation is needed to prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from going to war01/12/2025 12:20:00
Preventive diplomacy is vital to stop another devastating war in the Horn of Africa amid rising tensions over Tigray and Ethiopia’s pursuit of Red Sea access.
China’s ‘smart authoritarianism’ has upended ideas about autocracies’ limitations. The West must cooperate to respond28/11/2025 15:25:00
Beijing has consistently defied expectations to overcome the ‘King’s dilemma’ – maintaining control while fostering innovation. It presents a historic challenge.