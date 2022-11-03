Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia “plunging world’s poorest further into despair” – Foreign Secretary to tell G7 partners
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Germany for talks with G7 partners on the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine and around the world.
- The Foreign Secretary will meet G7 partners in Münster, Germany this week
- He will use the talks to call out the impact of Russia’s war on civilians in Ukraine and around the world, and the need to sustain Ukraine’s self-defence
- This follows Russia’s weaponisation of food, water and energy, and its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
As Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine causes widespread devastation, its global impact continues to generate lasting damage to the world’s most vulnerable – driving up food and energy prices and putting supplies at risk. To discuss the international response, the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Germany today (3 November) for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Münster.
The Foreign Secretary will say that the G7 must work with partners across the world in the face of Russian aggression and the resulting economic insecurity, building resilience against Putin’s weaponisation of energy, food and water.
James Cleverly will say that Putin’s exploitation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative shows his willingness to hold the world’s vulnerable hostage.
On Saturday, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the initiative, which allows food vital to developing countries to be exported safely from Ukraine. On Wednesday, it resumed participation. From the first ship leaving Odesa on 1 August, nearly 10 million tonnes of grain have been exported under the initiative.
This deliberate uncertainty caused by Russia raises fears around the security of food supply. The UK and its allies continue to urge Russia to agree an extension to the UN-brokered deal beyond its 19 November deadline.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia’s aggression, interference and hostility extend across the world.
Putin’s actions are plunging the world’s poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices.
These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin’s true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans.
Germany has also invited Ghana, Kenya and the African Union to join the meeting for discussions on collaboration with the G7 on climate change, infrastructure, defending democracy and addressing conflict and humanitarian crises.
Also on the agenda for the G7 will be the growing protests in Iran, stability in the Indo-Pacific, and the role of China in the wider world.
The Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Taiwan, particularly following the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party last month, and how the G7 can strengthen partnerships with countries in the region to build prosperity and protect shared values.
Before arriving in Münster, the Foreign Secretary will represent the UK at the Berlin Process Summit on the Western Balkans, where he will call for a joint response to Russia’s destabilising actions in the region, including taking steps to reduce the region’s reliance on Russian energy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/russia-plunging-worlds-poorest-further-into-despair-foreign-secretary-to-tell-g7-partners
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary visits Glasgow a year after COP26 to meet Scottish experts behind “the revolutionary new batteries of the future”03/11/2022 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary met with scientists and engineers during a visit to Glasgow.
Foreign Secretary Statement on attack in Mogadishu31/10/2022 10:15:00
The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack in Mogadishu
Putin is resorting to more cruel, brutal, deadly methods in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE27/10/2022 13:10:00
Ambassador Bush marks eight months since Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which has caused immense suffering, destruction and loss.
Russia and Iran have been caught red-handed violating resolution 2231: UK statement at the Security Council27/10/2022 10:05:00
Statement by Ambassador James Kariuki at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
New report shows scale of UK Government promotion of Scotland abroad24/10/2022 12:10:00
The UK Government’s extensive overseas network is working tirelessly to promote Scotland around the world. From international security to trade and culture, the UK Government’s international departments and agencies are securing the interest of all parts of the United Kingdom.
We must respect the bodily autonomy of women and girls throughout their lives: Cross-regional joint statement at the UN Third Committee20/10/2022 10:10:00
Cross-regional joint statement by 71 countries at the UN Third Committee
Russia's horrendous attacks on civilians continue: UK statement to the OSCE19/10/2022 16:25:00
Ian Stubbs (UK delegation to the OSCE) says that Putin and Russia's military leadership are resorting to new depths of depravity against the Ukrainian people.
Environment is yet another casualty of Russia’s war: UK statement to the OSCE19/10/2022 15:20:00
Nick Ryder (FCDO) highlights the appalling environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, and efforts needed to rebuild Ukraine and its environment.