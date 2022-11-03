Russia “plunging world’s poorest further into despair” – Foreign Secretary to tell G7 partners

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Germany for talks with G7 partners on the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine and around the world.

The Foreign Secretary will meet G7 partners in Münster, Germany this week

He will use the talks to call out the impact of Russia’s war on civilians in Ukraine and around the world, and the need to sustain Ukraine’s self-defence

This follows Russia’s weaponisation of food, water and energy, and its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

As Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine causes widespread devastation, its global impact continues to generate lasting damage to the world’s most vulnerable – driving up food and energy prices and putting supplies at risk. To discuss the international response, the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Germany today (3 November) for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Münster.

The Foreign Secretary will say that the G7 must work with partners across the world in the face of Russian aggression and the resulting economic insecurity, building resilience against Putin’s weaponisation of energy, food and water.

James Cleverly will say that Putin’s exploitation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative shows his willingness to hold the world’s vulnerable hostage.

On Saturday, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the initiative, which allows food vital to developing countries to be exported safely from Ukraine. On Wednesday, it resumed participation. From the first ship leaving Odesa on 1 August, nearly 10 million tonnes of grain have been exported under the initiative.

This deliberate uncertainty caused by Russia raises fears around the security of food supply. The UK and its allies continue to urge Russia to agree an extension to the UN-brokered deal beyond its 19 November deadline.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia’s aggression, interference and hostility extend across the world. Putin’s actions are plunging the world’s poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices. These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin’s true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans.

Germany has also invited Ghana, Kenya and the African Union to join the meeting for discussions on collaboration with the G7 on climate change, infrastructure, defending democracy and addressing conflict and humanitarian crises.

Also on the agenda for the G7 will be the growing protests in Iran, stability in the Indo-Pacific, and the role of China in the wider world.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Taiwan, particularly following the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party last month, and how the G7 can strengthen partnerships with countries in the region to build prosperity and protect shared values.

Before arriving in Münster, the Foreign Secretary will represent the UK at the Berlin Process Summit on the Western Balkans, where he will call for a joint response to Russia’s destabilising actions in the region, including taking steps to reduce the region’s reliance on Russian energy.