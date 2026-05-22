Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Russia rejects peace efforts with intensified aerial attacks: UK statement to the OSCE
The UK condemns Russia’s escalating attacks on Ukrainian civilians following Ukraine’s good faith ceasefire offer. Credible peace requires restraint and constructive engagement, not intensified violence.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Words about peace matter only if they are matched by actions. Last week, Ukraine demonstrated that principle by offering to extend the ceasefire brokered by the United States, with the clear aim of reducing civilian harm and opening space for dialogue. That offer was clear, constructive, and made in good faith.
Russia’s response was to unleash the most intense aerial assault of this war. In the 24 hours up to the morning of 14 May, Russia launched more than 1,470 drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine — the highest number fired in any 24‑hour period since the full‑scale invasion began. In Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities report that 24 people were killed and 47 injured, including children, when a residential building was struck.
While Ukraine proposes ceasefires to stop the killing and open space for dialogue, Russia seeks or agrees to short pauses for different reasons. These moments of silence are not used to pursue talks or to build confidence. They are used to stockpile missiles and drones and prepare the next wave of attacks. Russia seeks ceasefires for convenience, spectacle and military advantage.
We have seen the consequences of this approach not only in Kyiv, but across Ukraine. Civilian areas continue to be attacked. Critical services continue to be disrupted. At least 238 Ukrainian civilians were killed and a further 1,404 injured in April – a 13% increase from March and the highest since July 2025.
Mr Chair, we cannot allow ourselves to become immune to the horror of what we are seeing. Attacks on civilian areas are not normal. The destruction of homes and the killing of families should never be met with resignation or indifference. If we lose our sense of shock, we weaken the principles this Organisation exists to uphold.
The United Kingdom supports efforts to bring this war to an end. We support serious diplomacy that leads to a peace which is just and lasting. But credibility in peace efforts is demonstrated through actions, not declarations. Russia can show a willingness to move in that direction at any time: by stopping these attacks, by engaging constructively, and by choosing restraint over violence.
The UK will continue to support Ukraine in defending its people and its territory. And we will continue to work with partners to ensure that these attacks are neither ignored nor normalised.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-rejects-peace-efforts-with-intensified-aerial-attacks-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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