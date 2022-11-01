EU News
|Printable version
Russia: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative
Russia’s unjustified decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative obstructs the export of much needed grain to address the global food crisis. Russia is solely responsible for the global food security crisis it has caused by its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian sea ports.
The UN-brokered agreement has made, together with the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, a significant difference by allowing the export of grain and agricultural products from Ukraine to the global markets and to the countries most in need, including in the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has brought to the global market 9,521,645 tons of grain and foodstuff.
Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has been weaponising food and hunger. Russia’s deliberate actions, including destroying stocks, disrupting production, and imposing quota restrictions on its own export of foodstuff and fertilisers have exacerbated the global food security crisis.
The European Union condemns Russia’s suspension of Black Sea Grain Initiative and urges Russia to reverse its decision and to immediately resume the implementation of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The EU strongly supports the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for the extension of the initiative beyond its current period ending in November.
The EU and its member states will continue to respond to the global food security crisis and support timely and stable delivery of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets.
Press contacts
Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
+32 2 295 45 53
+32 460 75 45 53
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Digital Markets Act: rules for digital gatekeepers to ensure open markets enter into force01/11/2022 16:25:00
The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) enters into force today. The new Regulation will put an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy.
European Forest Fire report: Three of the worst fire seasons on record took place in the last six years01/11/2022 14:25:00
The Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) yesterday published the latest edition of its Annual Report on Forest Fires in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in 2021.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade01/11/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade.
EU provides €1 million in funding to the Office of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General01/11/2022 11:33:00
The EU will provide €1 million to support the work of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General over the next two years.
State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Belgian scheme to support energy suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine01/11/2022 10:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €1.5 billion Belgian guarantee scheme to support gas and electricity suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights31/10/2022 15:25:00
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 203531/10/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.