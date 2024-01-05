Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia uses North Korean weapons against Ukraine: UK response
The UK has issued a statement in response to Russia using weapons sourced from North Korea against Ukraine.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said:
The UK strongly condemns Russia’s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine. We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia.
Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine. This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation. Furthermore, this activity is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions – which Russia supported as a Permanent Member.
Any support for North Korea’s own illegal weapons programmes risks significantly undermining the UN’s long standing commitment to security, and further destabilising the region.
North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/russia-uses-north-korean-weapons-against-ukraine-uk-response
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
First UK maritime shipment of lifesaving aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt02/01/2024 11:05:00
Lifesaving UK aid shipment for Gaza including thermal blankets and essential items delivered from Cyprus by Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay
Outstanding contributions by British nationals abroad recognised on Overseas and International Honours List01/01/2024 10:25:00
Award-winning singer-songwriter Leona Lewis among those recognised on the Overseas and International Honours list.
Media Freedom in Hong Kong – Media Freedom Coalition statement29/12/2023 11:15:00
Media Freedom Coalition statement on Hong Kong on the second anniversary of the closure of Stand News and arrest of its staff
Statement on Iranian nuclear steps reported by the IAEA29/12/2023 10:15:00
Statement by the spokespersons of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States on the latest Iranian nuclear steps reported by the IAEA
New funding for farmers feeding the world27/12/2023 12:15:00
UK support to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) will boost food security, protect the planet, and reduce poverty
UK steps up humanitarian aid commitments to Gaza21/12/2023 16:10:00
The Foreign Secretary to visit Al Alrish as the UK continues to urge Israel to increase the flow of aid into Gaza through as many routes possible.
Foreign Secretary calls for increased European coordination on humanitarian crises during visit to Paris and Rome21/12/2023 11:20:00
David Cameron visited French and Italian capitals recently to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and maintain support for Ukraine over the winter period.
UK and partners form The Tallinn Mechanism for cyber security20/12/2023 16:05:00
UK and partners join together to establish The Tallinn Mechanism to bolster Ukraine’s cyber security