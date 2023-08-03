Chatham House
|Printable version
Russia-Africa summit fails to deliver concrete results
EXPERT COMMENT
African leaders who went to St Petersburg expecting tangible results from Putin’s promised new programme of support for Africa will undoubtedly have concluded that Russia is unable to offer what they need.
Of the 49 African countries that sent delegations to St Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit on 27–28 July, only 17 heads of state attended. This is down significantly from the first such summit in 2019 – and much lower than the number of leaders who attended the December 2022 US-Africa summit.
At the 2019 summit, Putin had sought to rekindle relations established during the Cold War and pledged to double trade with African countries to $40 billion in five years – but trade has stalled at $18 billion. This time, Moscow pledged to wipe out debts worth $23 billion and announced military cooperation agreements with over 40 African countries.
Building a closer relationship with Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, also appears to have been a priority for Moscow as it seeks to deepen its engagement in the country. Putin met with Traore on the sidelines of the summit and Traore was also one of a handful of African leaders who attended the annual naval parade in St Petersburg with Putin after the summit.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/08/russia-africa-summit-fails-deliver-concrete-results
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Climate change threatens to cause the next economic mega-shock21/07/2023 13:20:00
The stark disconnect between climate science and financial market sentiment will eventually end. It looks increasingly likely to be a sudden and painful adjustment.
The global trade recession may have already started18/07/2023 09:20:00
The annual growth rate of global import volumes remained negative in early 2023 and there are few reasons to think that things will improve.
Ukraine is disappointed after the NATO summit – but not discouraged17/07/2023 12:20:00
The Vilnius gathering failed to advance a convincing pathway to membership, but Ukraine is determined to bring relations with NATO to the next level.
Divisions remain, but NATO is expanding. This will not sit comfortably in Moscow.14/07/2023 12:20:00
The feeling in Kyiv may not be entirely positive, but the NATO alliance has been strengthened by the summit.
Supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs sends the wrong message to the world13/07/2023 12:20:00
Attention will now turn to scrutinizing how Ukraine deploys the US weapons.
Dust storms: A shared security challenge for the Middle East12/07/2023 10:10:10
As dust storms in the Middle East become increasingly frequent and intense, adversaries must cooperate to address the causes.
Experts convene at Chatham House to discuss global health funding solutions10/07/2023 09:20:00
80 delegates from WHO, World Bank and others meet to discuss problems with funding global health priorities.
The nuclear governance model won’t work for AI29/06/2023 12:10:00
AI is increasingly discussed as an existential threat on the same scale as nuclear weapons and climate change. This parallel is distorting the conversation about regulation.