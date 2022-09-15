Russian aggression against Ukraine: EU individual sanctions over territorial integrity prolonged for a further six months

The Council yesterday decided to prolong the duration of the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2023.

The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to 1206 individuals and 108 entities, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

After 24 February 2022, in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia. In addition to sanctioning top political representatives, oligarchs, military and propagandists, the EU has adopted unprecedented measures with the aim of significantly weakening Russia's economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly curtailing its ability to wage war.

The EU resolutely condemns Russia’s indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and urges Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. International humanitarian lawmust be respected. Russia, Belarus and all those responsible for war crimes will be held to account for their actions, in accordance with international law.

The European Union is unwavering in its commitment to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression and build a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.

