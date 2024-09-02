Russian disinformation will not deter the UK from supporting Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement by Fergus Eckersley, UK Political Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Since calling this meeting, and accusing the West of escalation, Russia has bombarded Ukrainian cities across fifteen regions, more than half the country, using hundreds of drones, cruise missiles, hypersonic ballistic missiles, glide bombs, and more.

Some of these were procured from Iran and DPRK, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Moscow’s intent is to terrorise the civilian population in Ukraine into submission. The latest attacks have caused widespread blackouts, cutting off access for ordinary people to power, heating and water. Imagine that happening to your country.

Direct attacks on civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime. Ukraine has a right to defend itself, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, against Russia’s attacks.

This does not preclude its right to project force into Russian territory, so long as action complies with international law.

Russia cannot step up the war from its own soil, while increasing attacks on the civilian population, and expect Ukraine not to seek to remove the source of the threat.

We will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend its people.

Neither the UK nor our partners seek direct confrontation with Russia, nor a wider escalation of tensions.

Let me be clear. There is only one aggressor here.

It was Russia that willingly and deliberately tore into the security of Europe by illegally invading a sovereign country.

It was Russia that unilaterally sought to annex a neighbour’s land, against every principle the international system, and all of us, rely upon.

It was Russia that chose to use hypersonic missiles and other advanced weaponry against civilians and their infrastructure.

And it was Russia that chose, at the start of this war, that chose to illegally seize the largest nuclear power plant in Western Europe at Zaporizhizhia even recklessly installing military equipment in the turbine hall and on reactor roofs.

Russian disinformation and threats and false accusations will not deter the UK or our allies from our steadfast support for Ukraine, including providing it with the capabilities it needs to defend its people.

We remain committed to securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and for Europe, in line with the UN Charter.