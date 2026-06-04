Russian drone injuring civilians in Romania underscores dangers of its ongoing war against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE

UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, condemns Russia’s armed drone strike on a residential building in Romania, stressing that it violated Romanian sovereignty and NATO airspace, injured civilians, and heightened regional instability. He underlines that such incidents stem directly from Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine – and asks Russia to clarify its intent.

Mr Chair, I will begin by repeating the remarks made by my Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary in response to this incident, in which a Russian drone struck a residential building in Galați, injuring civilians. The United Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Romania, with Ukraine, and with all those impacted by Russia’s latest attacks, which we unreservedly condemn.

This incident represents a dangerous violation of Romania’s sovereignty and a serious violation of NATO airspace. It contravenes key principles of the Helsinki Final Act. It increases instability and heightens the risk of miscalculation.

Mr Chair, this incident also appears to be part of a broader pattern. One which stems from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. That war already constitutes a fundamental breach of OSCE principles and commitments. The spillover we are now witnessing into the territory of NATO Allies further endangers regional and Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO is a defensive alliance. And, as my Foreign Secretary has stated, NATO’s resolve to safeguard peace and security across our territory remains steadfast. As part of that effort, the United Kingdom continues to coordinate closely with Romania, including through our contribution to Enhanced Air Policing on NATO’s Eastern Flank.

Mr Chair, under the OSCE’s politico-military dimension, all participating States have committed to reducing risks, increasing predictability, and avoiding actions that could lead to misunderstandings or unintended confrontation. Russia claims to abide by these commitments, and wants necessary dialogue. In this spirit, we ask the following questions of Russia:

Can the Russian Federation confirm to this forum that its armed drone hit Romanian territory, injuring civilians, and does it agree that such an incident is dangerous and an unacceptable violation of sovereign territory?

What measures were taken to prevent violations of Romania’s airspace during these drone operations, and what steps will Russia take to ensure that any such incident will not happen again?

As we have underlined at previous FSC meetings, we ask these questions with the sincere aim of managing risk: we understand if the Russian delegation prefers to consult on the detail and respond at a future meeting.

To conclude, an armed Russian drone injured civilians in Romania. In doing so, it violated the airspace of Romania, a NATO Ally. These are the facts. It is also a fact that this incident would not have happened were Russia not continuing to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The best way to prevent any such incidents in future is for Russia to end its illegal aggression against Ukraine, to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, and to engage seriously in negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.

Thank you Chair.