WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Russian oil phase-out: government must protect workers and industry from the impacts, says TUC
Commenting on the announcement by the government to phase-out Russian oil imports by the end of the year, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“No-one wants to see UK energy imports paying for Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine. But working people will need government to support them over the coming months.
“That means help for energy-intensive industries to keep energy supplies affordable and jobs safe. And it means help for working families to keep energy bills affordable.
“The best way to do this is with a windfall tax on soaring energy profits. And the government should accelerate public investment in decarbonising industry, renewables and nuclear, and insulating our homes, to reduce Putin's power.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: BME women twice as likely to be on zero-hours contracts as white men09/03/2022 13:15:00
Insecure work is “tightening the grip” of structural racism on the labour market and deepening gender inequalities, the TUC has today (Wednesday) warned.
Public Health Scotland - Cross-border purchasing unlikely to affect alcohol consumption08/03/2022 16:15:00
A study published today by Public Health Scotland (PHS) examined the extent to which people might be travelling outside Scotland to purchase alcohol at a lower price, since the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) in Scotland.
CIPD - Majority of FTSE 100 firms don’t provide data on skill investment, workforce diversity or employee wellbeing in their annual reports08/03/2022 15:15:00
Greater transparency and a standard framework for workforce reporting is needed to help leaders, investors and potential employees understand how businesses are building productive and sustainable organisations for the future
Audit Scotland - Overarching drug and alcohol plan needed08/03/2022 14:15:00
Drug and alcohol services in Scotland are complex and a clear plan is needed to improve people's lives and increase transparency around spending.
Patients Association welcomes Health and Social Care Secretary’s planned NHS reforms08/03/2022 13:15:00
Today’s proposed wider roll-out of personalised care, announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid, will be welcome to patients – provided it delivers everything it promises.
LGA responds to change in planning laws for 5G rollout08/03/2022 12:15:00
Cllr David Renard, housing and planning spokesperson for the LGA, responded to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announcement of a change in planning laws to “turbocharge” 5G rollout across the country
LGA launches new Commission to promote role of culture in pandemic recovery08/03/2022 11:20:00
The Local Government Association is launching a new commission to promote the role of arts and culture in our recovery from the pandemic and as we look to level up communities across the country.
TUC welcomes UK ratification of treaty on prevention of violence at work08/03/2022 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on yesterday’s ratification of the International Labour Organization’s Violence and Harassment Convention by the UK government
Unicef - Unaccompanied and separated children fleeing escalating conflict in Ukraine must be protected08/03/2022 09:15:00
In the past week, more than one million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine seeking safety and protection. Hundreds of thousands of them are children. Amongst those fleeing, many are unaccompanied or have been separated from their parents or family members.
You are good enough – Be part of the RoSPA and L’Oréal 'Leading Safely Programme' for women in health and safety07/03/2022 16:15:00
RoSPA and L’Oréal have partnered to successfully launch their Leading Safely for Women programme ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8 2022). The programme is designed to empower women working in health and safety.