Russian oil phase-out: government must protect workers and industry from the impacts, says TUC

Commenting on the announcement by the government to phase-out Russian oil imports by the end of the year, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“No-one wants to see UK energy imports paying for Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine. But working people will need government to support them over the coming months.

“That means help for energy-intensive industries to keep energy supplies affordable and jobs safe. And it means help for working families to keep energy bills affordable.

“The best way to do this is with a windfall tax on soaring energy profits. And the government should accelerate public investment in decarbonising industry, renewables and nuclear, and insulating our homes, to reduce Putin's power.”