EU News
|Printable version
Russian war crimes in Ukraine: Commission proposes to reinforce the mandate of Eurojust to collect and preserve evidence of war crimes
The Commission yesterday proposed to amend the Eurojust Regulation to give the Agency the legal possibility to collect, preserve and share evidence on war crimes. Due to the ongoing conflict, it is difficult to store and preserve evidence securely in Ukraine. To ensure accountability for the crimes committed in Ukraine, it is crucial to ensure safe storage of evidence outside Ukraine as well as to support the investigations and prosecutions by various European and international judicial authorities. Since March, Eurojust has been supporting an EU joint investigation team looking into the possible war crimes committed in Ukraine. While Eurojust has practical experience on international crimes, the existing Regulation did not envisage a situation of this scale and crimes of this extent, requiring an update in Eurojust's legal base.
Vice-President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová yesterday said:
“Ukraine's fight is our fight. We must work together to make sure that war criminals are brought to justice. We need to reinforce Eurojust to make sure it has the necessary tools to deal with the scale of atrocities in Ukraine. Europe is determined and we will do what we can to help.”
Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, yesterday said:
“Since the start of the Russian invasion, the world has been witnessing the atrocities committed in Bucha, Kramatorsk and other Ukrainian cities. Those responsible for the war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable. To this end, we must ensure that evidence is safely preserved, analysed and exchanged with national and international authorities, including the International Criminal Court. Today we propose to empower Eurojust to perform these tasks. Impunity will not be tolerated.”
Reinforced mandate for Eurojust
National authorities are already collecting evidence of possible crimes being committed in Ukraine. Due to the ongoing hostilities, evidence cannot be preserved securely in Ukraine. Thus, it is necessary to set up a central back-up storage, where evidence collected by Union agencies and bodies as well as national and international authorities or third parties, such as civil society organisations, could be preserved. While the Eurojust Regulation provides that Eurojust supports Member States' action in investigating and prosecuting serious crime, including core international crimes, it does not provide for Eurojust to preserve such evidence on a more permanent basis, or to analyse and exchange it when necessary, nor to directly cooperate with international judicial authorities, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).
To allow Eurojust to properly perform its tasks in relation to such crimes, the Commission is proposing to amend the Eurojust Regulation. Once adopted by the co-legislators, the proposal will allow Eurojust to:
- collect, analyse and preserve evidence in relation to core international crimes;
- process data, such as videos, audio recordings and satellite images, and share such evidence with the relevant national and international authorities, including the International Criminal Court. Sharing of such evidence would only take place when appropriate and in full respect of EU data protection rules.
Eurojust will also coordinate and cooperate with Europol in accordance with their respective mandates.
Next steps
The proposal will be negotiated and adopted by the European Parliament and the Council.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
President von der Leyen in India: Advancing a Strategic Partnership26/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Union and India will strengthen their partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation with a focus on upholding the rules-based global order, supporting economic recovery, fighting climate change and charting the digital transition.
Safety Gate: Motor vehicles and toys top the list of dangerous non-food products this year26/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday published its annual report on the Safety Gate, the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue26/04/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue.
State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian scheme under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support roll out of 5G mobile networks26/04/2022 12:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2 billion Italian scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') to roll out high-performing 5G mobile networks.
EU-India: Joint press release on launching the Trade and Technology Council26/04/2022 11:33:00
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at their meeting in New Delhi on Monday.
Digital Services Act: Council and European Parliament provisional agreement for making the internet a safer space for European citizens25/04/2022 15:10:00
An important step was taken recently (23 April 2022) with the provisional political agreement reached on the Digital Services Act (DSA) between the Council and the European Parliament.
Digital Services Act: Commission welcomes political agreement on rules ensuring a safe and accountable online environment25/04/2022 14:33:00
The Commission welcomes the swift political agreement reached recently (23 April 2022) between the European Parliament and EU Member States on the proposal on the Digital Services Act (DSA), proposed by the Commission in December 2020.
EU cohesion policy: Commission adopts €6.4 billion Partnership Agreement with Lithuania for 2021-202725/04/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (22 April 2022) adopted its Partnership Agreement with Lithuania, laying down Lithuania's investment strategy worth €6.4 billion in cohesion policy funding for the period 2021-2027.
North Korea: EU adds 8 individuals and 4 entities involved in financing of nuclear programme to sanctions list25/04/2022 12:25:00
The Council added 8 individuals and 4 entities to the list of those subject to the restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Ukraine: EU sanctions two additional businesspeople in relation to the illegal annexation of Crimea25/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (21 April 2022) adopted restrictive measures, within the existing sanctions framework, on two more individuals for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and for benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the illegal annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.