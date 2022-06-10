EU News
|Printable version
Russian war crimes in Ukraine: EU supports the International Criminal Court investigation with €7.25 million
The European Commission recently (08 June 2022) launched a new project, under its Foreign Policy Instrument, to support the investigation capacities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with €7.25 million. This project, which was first announced by HRVP in Kyiv, is part of the EU's efforts to fight impunity for international crimes globally. In particular, it will help the ICC to scale up its investigation capacity to respond to the ongoing investigations into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, recently stated:
“There can be no impunity for the crimes committed under Russian occupation. The International Criminal Court's investigations are crucial to ensure accountability and justice for the heinous crimes committed in Ukraine.”
Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, recently said:
“One thing is clear: a global response is necessary to ensure that those responsible for the atrocities committed in Ukraine are brought to justice. We are closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court to make sure that there is no impunity for the perpetrators of war crimes.”
The EU supports the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor. On 25 April, Eurojust and ICC agreed to join forces and for the Court to participate in the EU's Joint Investigation Team. The information on possible war crimes and crimes against humanity is currently being collected to enable investigation and adjudication by relevant actors in the future to ensure that those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities are held accountable.
This crisis response measure will provide targeted support to the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC to further scale up the Office's data storage and processing infrastructure and to build up additional analytical and forensic capacity for new types of evidence, including digital.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Ukraine: EU announces additional €205 million in humanitarian aid as Commissioner Lenarčič visits Ukraine10/06/2022 16:33:00
In light of the soaring humanitarian needs in Ukraine, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, has visited Ukraine to meet humanitarian organisations and high level Ukrainian government officials to help coordinate the EU's crisis response on the ground.
EU Drugs Agency: Council adopts negotiating mandate on strengthening the role of the agency10/06/2022 15:25:00
To step up the fight against illegal drugs, the Council yesterday adopted its negotiating mandate on the proposal on the EU Drugs Agency, meant to turn the existing European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction into a fully fledged agency and strengthen its role.
EU facilitates increased exports for Moldovan agricultural products10/06/2022 14:33:00
More Moldovan plums, grapes and other agricultural products should soon be coming to European markets tariff-free.
European Commission and United States sign cooperation arrangement on preparedness and response to public health threats10/06/2022 13:25:00
Following the statement by President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden marking the second Global COVID-19 Summit, the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have signed an arrangement to strengthen cooperation on preparedness and response to public health threats.
Consumer protection: Council adopts its position on new rules for consumer credit10/06/2022 12:38:00
The Council yesterday agreed its position (‘general approach’) on the revision of the consumer credit directive. The revised directive repeals and replaces the current 2008 directive on credit agreements.
EU sets up €20 million support for Ukrainian start-ups through European Innovation Council10/06/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has launched an ambitious €20 million action to support the Ukrainian innovation community.
EU and US agree to strengthen coordination on the enforcement of export controls on Russia07/06/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission and the US Commerce Department have agreed to strengthen coordination on the enforcement of export controls on Russia, building on the excellent cooperation under the US-EU Trade and Technology Council.
Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: the EU targets additional 65 individuals and 18 entities06/06/2022 16:33:00
The Council recently (03 June 2022) decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 65 individuals and 18 entities in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine and other actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Russia's war on Ukraine: EU adopts sixth package of sanctions against Russia06/06/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission welcomes the adoption of the sixth package of restrictive measures against Russia.
Council and Parliament reach provisional political agreement on the new Regulation on agricultural input and output statistics (SAIO)06/06/2022 14:33:00
The French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament recently (02 June 2022) reached a provisional political agreement on a new regulation on statistics on agricultural inputs and products (SAIO).