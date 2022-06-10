Russian war crimes in Ukraine: EU supports the International Criminal Court investigation with €7.25 million

The European Commission recently (08 June 2022) launched a new project, under its Foreign Policy Instrument, to support the investigation capacities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with €7.25 million. This project, which was first announced by HRVP in Kyiv, is part of the EU's efforts to fight impunity for international crimes globally. In particular, it will help the ICC to scale up its investigation capacity to respond to the ongoing investigations into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, recently stated:

“There can be no impunity for the crimes committed under Russian occupation. The International Criminal Court's investigations are crucial to ensure accountability and justice for the heinous crimes committed in Ukraine.”

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, recently said:

“One thing is clear: a global response is necessary to ensure that those responsible for the atrocities committed in Ukraine are brought to justice. We are closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court to make sure that there is no impunity for the perpetrators of war crimes.”

The EU supports the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor. On 25 April, Eurojust and ICC agreed to join forces and for the Court to participate in the EU's Joint Investigation Team. The information on possible war crimes and crimes against humanity is currently being collected to enable investigation and adjudication by relevant actors in the future to ensure that those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities are held accountable.

This crisis response measure will provide targeted support to the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC to further scale up the Office's data storage and processing infrastructure and to build up additional analytical and forensic capacity for new types of evidence, including digital.

Click here for the full press release