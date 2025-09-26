Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia’s actions and false accusations will not deter our steadfast commitment to Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland reiterates that Russia’s intensifying attacks in Ukraine show it is not serious about peace. The UK and our Allies will continue to support Ukraine in line with international law.
Thank you, Madam Chair. Russia’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against Ukraine continues. In breach of the UN Charter and international law. And in contravention of every principle of the Helsinki Final Act.
Each week we have condemned Russia’s intensifying missile and drone strikes, which have caused further civilian casualties and destruction of critical infrastructure. Attacks which caused significant damage to the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the British Council and EU delegation buildings. Repeated attacks on residential flats and homes as children sleep in their beds. Attacks which are not only illegal and escalatory, but which are inhumane.
Russia claims to want peace in Ukraine. Yet its escalating attacks remain inconsistent with its words. And its actions remain inconsistent with its commitment under the Helsinki Final Act’s fifth principle on the “Peaceful settlement of disputes”. We absolutely support President Trump and President Zelenskyy’s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. Yet only one party to the conflict - Ukraine - has shown it is the party of peace. Meanwhile, Russia continues to be the blocker, terrorise Ukraine and its people, and act irresponsibly.
Last week, Russia claimed to be at de facto war with NATO, for our support to Ukraine. Yet if you look at the evidence, NATO is standing by its defensive posture whereas Russia is acting provocatively and dangerously. Let me repeat. NATO is a defensive alliance. Its purpose is to protect.
At the same time, Ukraine’s security is our security. And lest anyone forget – Russia is the aggressor here; Ukraine the innocent victim. That is why we support Ukraine. As Russia stalls and delays on serious peace talks whilst intensifying attacks against Ukraine and playing fast and loose with European security, we will not stand idly by. We will continue to step up our support to Ukraine to ensure that it has the tools it needs to defend itself and remains resilient.
Russia’s actions and false accusations will not deter or distract us from our steadfast commitment to Ukraine. This is in line with the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the Code of Conduct. Once again, we urge Russia to end its illegal war and return to full compliance with its international commitments.
