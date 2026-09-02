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Russia’s actions do not change Ukraine’s sovereignty, nor rewrite her borders: UK statement at the UN General Assembly
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on Ukraine.
It is 1,651 days since Russia began her illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
And twelve years since her illegal annexation of Crimea.
Russia’s attacks are escalating, launching at least 429 missiles into Ukraine, into July alone, more than double the month before.
And Ukrainian civilians are paying the price.
Almost 17,000 Ukrainian civilians, including 820 children, have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022.
And over 51,000 civilians, including 3,000 children, have been injured.
Before Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine accounted for 12% of global corn exports; 10% of wheat; 50% of sunflower oil.
But Russian strikes on Ukraine’s ports and civilian shipping have also escalated.
Blocking vital food supplies, contributing to driving up food prices worldwide, and killing seafarers from UN Member States from Africa to Asia.
Mr President, Russia’s war in Ukraine is a clear violation of our UN Charter and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
These are key principles; principles that bind every United Nations Member State.
Russia has invaded Crimea, and areas in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.
And uses violence to consolidate its control within them:
Families are separated; children forcibly deported and indoctrinated, and their names changed; Ukrainians forced to take Russian passports; Ukrainian civic leaders arbitrarily detained and disappeared; torture; ill treatment; communities left for days without water; without access to humanitarian aid; and Ukraine’s cultural heritage erased, and her language suppressed.
Russia’s occupation and attempted illegal annexations are inflicting a terrible toll on the Ukrainians living in these territories.
But these actions do not change Ukraine’s sovereignty; nor do they rewrite her borders.
And so today, we call on all States to uphold the UN Charter; to reject Russia’s illegal claims; to press Russia to allow humanitarian access; and to support accountability; to help get Ukraine’s children back home, and her civilians released.
The United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine as she exercises her lawful right to self-defence, in accordance with Article 51 of our United Nations Charter.
Today, and for as long as it takes.
We support Ukraine’s call for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and a just and lasting peace.
And we urge Russia to commit to the same.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-actions-do-not-change-ukraines-sovereignty-nor-rewrite-her-borders-uk-statement-at-the-un-general-assembly
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