Russia’s actions in Ukraine and at the OSCE must not be normalised: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland recently (02 July 2026) condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression, highlighting rising civilian casualties, cultural destruction and reports of conflict-related sexual violence, while exposing persistent disinformation. He criticised Russia’s disinformation and conduct in the OSCE and underlined that such actions must not be normalised.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Mr Chair, accompanying Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is an attempt to normalise the unacceptable. Through its actions on the ground and in this Council, Russia seeks to condition us to accept the unacceptable .

Every day brings further death and destruction across Ukraine. The Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, which killed at least thirteen people and injured a further 86, is the latest example. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Colleagues, despite attempts to persuade you otherwise, we believe any loss of life is tragic. Yet the scale of suffering we continue to witness is the direct result of a deliberate decision: Russia’s choice to launch and sustain this war. That is the root cause of the instability in our region.

Since February 2022, the UN has verified over 62,000 civilian casualties, including more than 16,000 killed. Recent data underline that this toll is not diminishing rather intensifying. May 2026 saw the highest monthly casualties since April 2022. Early data indicates that June may be even higher. Civilians are killed and injured across the country, often far from the frontline, as missile and drone strikes reach cities and towns nationwide. These are the foreseeable consequences of Russia’s aggression.

Cultural and religious heritage has not been spared. Historic sites - symbols of identity and continuity - have been damaged or destroyed. The recent Russian attack that damaged the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is a stark example. This struck the cultural foundations of Ukraine.

A further example is Russia’s use of conflict-related sexual violence. And such is the weight of evidence against Russia, the 2026 UN Annual Report lists the Russian armed and security forces among the parties credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of conflict-related sexual violence.

And alongside its actions on the ground, Russia continues to undermine this Council. We see a steady stream of disinformation, including fabricated allegations and “false flag” narratives. This is not good-faith engagement. It is a deliberate effort to obscure reality and deflect responsibility from the root cause of conflict in our region – their invasion of Ukraine, starting with Crimea in 2014 and leading on to the full scale invasion in 2022.

For example, in relation to Bucha, we see repeated attempts to deny, distort, and recast compelling evidence of atrocities as staged provocations, despite extensive documentation and verification by independent and international sources. Such tactics aim to blur the line between truth and falsehood - and, again, to normalise what should never be accepted.

We also see a degradation of language and conduct in this room. Established diplomatic norms are increasingly cast aside. Baseless slurs, including references that trivialise the gravest chapters of history, are deployed. Last week, this trend reached a new low, and we will come back to this topic later in this meeting.

Mr Chair, recent remarks by President Putin illustrate clearly what we have long argued: that Russia is not serious about peace. While Ukraine has repeatedly made clear its desire for a ceasefire or direct Leader-level talks, Russia remains committed to continued territorial advances, whatever the cost. This again demonstrates where the commitment to peace lies. Ukraine continues to pursue practical avenues to reduce harm and create space for diplomacy. Russia continues to reject them.

This Council must continue to speak with clarity and purpose. We must support Ukraine, uphold international law, and ensure that the unacceptable is neither accepted nor forgotten.

Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine