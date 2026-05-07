Russia’s assault on Europe’s post-war security order: UK statement to the OSCE

The UK condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which is a direct attack on the security architecture built after the Second World War. Russia has eroded trust, violated OSCE commitments, and undermined the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Tomorrow, as we mark VE Day, we remember the end of a war that devastated a continent and claimed millions of lives. But remembrance is not an exercise in nostalgia. It is a test of whether we have learned the lessons of that catastrophe.

Eighty‑one years ago, Europe resolved that security could not rest on force alone. From the ruins of war emerged a framework grounded on clear commitments: sovereignty, territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for human rights. These commitments were designed to prevent conflict and reduce the risk of miscalculation. When respected, they have served Europe for generations.

The OSCE stands squarely within this post‑war inheritance. It exists to uphold fundamental commitments that we made.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is the deadliest conflict on our continent in generations, bringing death and destruction on a scale not witnessed since the Second World War. It represents a direct assault on the principles-based order.

It was Russia that chose force over dialogue; Russia that attempted to redraw borders by violence; and Russia that hollowed out trust within this Organisation. A trust that was built over decades.

It is therefore disingenuous to argue that the breakdown in dialogue is caused by excessive criticism, institutional bias, or other member States’ unwillingness to listen. Nor is frankness the same as “non‑dialogue.” The real issue is not pointing out aggression, but the aggression itself. To use this platform for dialogue, it requires engagement in good faith and respect for the commitments that we have all signed up to.

Mr Chair, Ukraine has repeatedly shown itself as the party of peace. It has consistently expressed readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire that leads to a just and lasting peace, grounded in international law. The UK fully supports President Zelenskyy’s latest call for a ceasefire starting at midnight on 5 May and we urge Russia to end its barbaric attacks and agree to this as the start of a full and lasting ceasefire. In contrast to Ukraine’s serious efforts towards peace, Russia launched another massive air attack and killed at least 17 civilians on Tuesday night.

We unequivocally condemn Russia’s irresponsible threats to strike at the heart of Kyiv and its warnings for diplomatic missions to leave the city. Such threats further demonstrate Russia’s disregard for civilian life and for basic norms that underpin international security. Russia must demonstrate its commitment to peace by agreeing to a ceasefire as a first step towards a full and lasting cessation of hostilities.

Mr Chair, on this year’s VE Day, we should be clear‑eyed. The path back to meaningful dialogue remains open. But to be effective, it requires honesty about the cause and effect, and a willingness to reverse actions that shattered peace in the first place.

The ball remains in Russia’s court. Until it chooses a different path, this Organisation and its participating States must continue to speak plainly in defence of the principles that we forged from the ashes of war - and which remain essential to our collective security today.