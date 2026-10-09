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Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and rejects Russia’s attempts to distract. Russia must comply with international humanitarian law, accept an immediate ceasefire and engage seriously in negotiations towards a just and lasting peace (08 October 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Russia’s intensifying attacks are degrading the infrastructure that sustains civilian life in Ukraine and inflicting mounting hardship on millions of Ukrainians. Russia’s rhetoric, including in this Council, reinforces the impression that Moscow sees that hardship as a means of exerting pressure on Ukraine.
In recent weeks, Russian strikes have destroyed trains, energy facilities and data centres. Russian drones have also repeatedly struck bridges in Kyiv and other cities. Over the last 36 hours, Russian strikes in the Chernihiv region hit a residential building, killing 22 civilians, including five children; at least 50 others were injured. These numbers may rise as rescue operations continue. We condemn these attacks and express our condolences to those affected.
These attacks have severe consequences for civilians. The constant threat of attack places residents of Ukraine’s cities under sustained psychological pressure. On 30 September, Kyiv endured an air-raid alert lasting 12 hours and 44 minutes. Schoolchildren spent lessons in shelters when they should have been in classrooms. Millions of civilians are forced to organise their lives around the threat of Russian attack.
President Zelenskyy has described Russia’s campaign as a systematic attempt to render Ukraine’s cities “unliveable”. Russia’s own rhetoric reinforces that assessment. Its Ministry of Defence has said that Ukraine will “freeze” this winter. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine’s energy system its “Achilles heel” and promised continued “large-scale, planned and systematic strikes”.
Russia has echoed that language in this Council, predicting “economic, energy and transport collapse” in Ukraine. It has repeatedly presented its strikes as “retaliatory” or as a “firm response” to alleged Ukrainian actions.
We reject this attempt to manufacture a false equivalence. It seeks to distract this Council from the decisions taken in Moscow and their consequences for Ukrainian civilians. Russia must respect its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction and proportionality.
Mr Chair, the human cost of Russia’s decisions continues to rise. The United Nations verified that 2,222 civilians were killed in Ukraine during the first eight months of 2026. July and August were the deadliest months for Ukrainian civilians since 2022.
And the consequences of Russia’s war are felt beyond Ukraine. We condemn this week’s attacks on civilian shipping in the Exclusive Economic Zones of Bulgaria and Romania. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with both countries, and with Ukraine, in defending freedom of navigation and the safety of those who work at sea.
Mr Chair, while Russia threatens that Ukrainians will freeze, Ukraine has accepted the proposal for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. It has also expressed readiness for reciprocal arrangements to protect energy and other critical infrastructure. Russia, however, has rejected these opportunities and continued its attacks.
A government genuinely concerned about civilian life would accept the opportunity to stop the fighting. It would not threaten winter hardship, predict the collapse of its neighbour’s essential services and then seek to excuse its own attacks as retaliation.
Russia can stop this war. It can accept the ceasefire already accepted by Ukraine and engage seriously in negotiations towards a just and lasting peace. Until it does, the United Kingdom will continue supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the choices it makes.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-attacks-on-ukraines-civilian-infrastructure-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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