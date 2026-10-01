Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Russia’s battlefield claims do not withstand examination: UK statement to the OSCE
Colonel Joby Rimmer, UK Senior Military Advisor, challenges Russia’s claims of inevitable military success in Ukraine and calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire (30 September 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
At last week’s FSC, the Russian delegation attempted to present a picture of their inevitable military success in Ukraine. It was claimed that the Russian Armed Forces were “steadily advancing on all fronts”, they described Ukrainian operations and counterattacks as “futile”, and they portrayed Western military assistance as ineffective.
Those claims do not withstand examination, and we feel they must be addressed in this Forum.
Russia claimed to have taken more than 5,300 square kilometres and over 220 settlements during 2026, including more than 670 square kilometres and 27 settlements in September. Independent open-source analysis found nothing even close to those figures.
Assessments are that Russia had secured only a fraction of the territory claimed, while Ukrainian counterattacks had liberated significant areas. The Institute for the Study of War says that Ukraine has liberated 85 square kilometres of territory during Operation VIVALDI alone.
Interpreting selected tactical movements as “advancing on all fronts” is not a military assessment. There are absolutely no indicators of a decisive Russian breakthrough, or any sense that there has been any achievement of the objectives of the so-called “special military operation”.
Russia has made localised gains, but minor tactical movements do not represent any sort of inevitable victory. Russian forces are not advancing everywhere. Ukraine has not collapsed, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain extremely capable of regaining territory, as the evidence shows on parts of the front.
In the same presentation last week, Russia used images of “decimated” Western equipment to boast that military assistance to Ukraine had failed.
I know all too well from personal experience that Western vehicles are not invulnerable. Some of them may have been destroyed, damaged or abandoned, but the loss of individual systems is inherent in high-intensity warfare, and it does not establish that those systems have been operationally ineffective.
The appropriate comparison with the Russian Federation is cumulative and proportional. By May 2026, the open-source project ORYX had visually confirmed Russian losses of 4,390 main battle tanks, 6,429 infantry fighting vehicles, 730 armoured personnel carriers and over 2,000 other armoured vehicle variants.
We have seen the defeat of thousands of Russian fighting vehicles, and these are documented losses, supported by photographic or video evidence, and therefore represent a minimum rather than a complete total. They cannot be reconciled with the unverified images of so-called effortless military progress presented by the Russian Federation last week.
Russia’s own conduct contradicts its claims. It maintains that Western military assistance has failed, yet repeatedly demands that we cease providing it. The considerable effort that the Russian Armed Forces devote to locating these systems, disrupting their supply and striking defence-production facilities in Ukraine demonstrates the value of that assistance.
In this Forum, Russia has threatened companies engaged in defence-industrial co-operation with Ukraine, but such threats will not deter us. We will continue to provide Ukraine with the support and equipment it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.
At the same time, we remain clear, and state clearly, that the United Kingdom does not seek escalation with Russia.
Nor in last week’s presentation was there described a defeated or militarily paralysed Ukraine. Russia’s own account acknowledged Ukrainian attacks across occupied Ukrainian territory and deep inside Russia.
Ukraine retains the ability to defend the front, conduct counterattacks and strike military and war-supporting targets at considerable range. More than four years after the Russian Federation’s illegal full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Armed Forces remain operational.
Ukraine’s defence industry continues to adapt, and its international defence partnerships are deepening. Russia has failed to capture all of the Ukrainian territory it now demands that Ukraine surrender.
Well, there is another course available. Russia can stop sacrificing its personnel and equipment for diminishing military returns. Russia can agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and can engage seriously in negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.
And, Mr Chair, the choice facing the Kremlin is not between inevitable victory and negotiation. It is between continuing a costly and indecisive war, or choosing ceasefire, negotiation and peace.
We call on the Russian Federation to make the right choice.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-battlefield-claims-do-not-withstand-examination-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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