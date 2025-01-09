Chatham House
|Printable version
Russia’s economic dilemmas give Trump important leverage in negotiations on Ukraine. But will he use it?
Putin’s government considers inflation an existential threat. But Trump’s preoccupation with China may prevent the US exploiting Russian weakness.
The Russian economy is facing considerable stress due to the effects of its war in Ukraine. That gives US President-elect Donald Trump an important tool in negotiations to end the war, through more aggressive sanctions and energy policy.
The question is whether the new US administration will be willing to exert that pressure, or whether Trump is too keen on pursuing friendship with Moscow as a way of isolating Beijing.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/russias-economic-dilemmas-give-trump-important-leverage-negotiations-ukraine-will-he-use-it
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
With Trump’s inauguration, the EU and Turkey must finally get serious about security cooperation08/01/2025 14:20:00
Trump’s commitment to NATO is questionable. The EU cannot hope to deter Russia effectively without closer cooperation with Ankara.
Jimmy Carter remembered03/01/2025 10:10:10
Experts from across Chatham House look at the key challenges and achievements of the 39th president of the United States.
Russia has lost prestige after the fall of Assad. It has also been freed of a difficult partner17/12/2024 13:20:00
Events in Syria have undermined Moscow’s claims to be a reliable security guarantor. But Russia’s position in the country remains secondary to the war in Ukraine.
Turkey has emerged as a winner in Syria but must now use its influence to help build peace16/12/2024 12:20:00
Turkey feels its longstanding support of the Syrian opposition has now been vindicated. But its increased influence in Damascus also comes with significant responsibilities.
The fall of President Bashar al-Assad is a blow to Iran and Russia – and a boost for Turkey10/12/2024 09:20:00
Events in Syria have upended the balance of power in the region – exposing the weakness of the dictator’s alliances and driving home the failure of Western policy.
Will Morocco become a battleground in a global trade war?09/12/2024 15:25:00
The country offers a bridge to Western markets for Chinese makers of electric vehicles. President Xi’s visit shows how important China regards its domination of the industry.
What next for Syria, Assad and HTS?09/12/2024 12:20:00
Syria’s president might be toppled, or a new civil war could break out with Abu Mohammed Al-Jawlani’s HTS forces. But another ceasefire seems the most likely outcome.
The failed Busan negotiations show good science and flexibility are needed to secure a plastics treaty06/12/2024 12:20:00
Plastics producers at the INC-5 talks resisted curbs on production that others insist are essential. But negotiators have another chance early next year.