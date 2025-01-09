Russia’s economic dilemmas give Trump important leverage in negotiations on Ukraine. But will he use it?

Putin’s government considers inflation an existential threat. But Trump’s preoccupation with China may prevent the US exploiting Russian weakness.

The Russian economy is facing considerable stress due to the effects of its war in Ukraine. That gives US President-elect Donald Trump an important tool in negotiations to end the war, through more aggressive sanctions and energy policy.

The question is whether the new US administration will be willing to exert that pressure, or whether Trump is too keen on pursuing friendship with Moscow as a way of isolating Beijing.

