Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea and continued aggression against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, condemns Russia’s attempts to justify its illegal occupation of Crimea. He reaffirms that Crimea is Ukraine and calls on Russia to end its occupation and cease its wider war of aggression (26 March 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Last week, Russia used this Council to “celebrate” the so‑called reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation. Russia even claimed that this “confirms that there are alternatives to violence and hatred”.
Mr Chair that was disinformation not worthy of this forum, and it warrants a clear rebuttal. Russia knows that its invasion, occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014 was achieved through force. And nothing in the reality of Crimea today supports the narrative Russia presented here last week.
In the drafting of the Helsinki Final Act, the USSR itself was insistent on the inviolability of frontiers in Europe. It is notable that Russia is now the State seeking to erode this foundation of our collective security.
Indeed, Russia’s actions in Crimea in 2014 violated multiple Helsinki principles, including: sovereign equality; the inviolability of frontiers; territorial integrity; refraining from the threat or use of force; and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The events of 2014 were not a spontaneous expression of popular will. They followed an anti‑constitutional seizure of territory, conducted under military occupation, and accompanied by systematic pressure on local populations. This included Crimean Tatars, whose fundamental rights have since been routinely violated.
Twelve years on, Russia’s attempts to retroactively justify its actions do not alter these facts. Nor do they change the reality that Crimea’s occupation marked another milestone – alongside Russia’s actions in Moldova and Georgia – in Moscow’s assault on European security. Russia’s actions of 2014 culminated in the full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and of course continue today.
Independent reporting shows that the tactics Russia employed in Crimea have since been applied across other occupied areas of Ukraine: methods like detention, disappearances and deportations, targeting Ukrainian communities and attempting to erode Ukrainian identity.
And Russia’s continued large‑scale aerial assaults across Ukraine demonstrate how this same pattern of coercion and disregard for civilian life continues today. Earlier this week, Russia launched nearly one thousand drones and dozens of missiles in the largest attack over a 24-hour period since the war began. Among the sites damaged were Lviv’s 16th‑century Bernardine Monastery – a UNESCO World Heritage site – and a maternity hospital. These attacks are part of a sustained strategy of intimidation that demonstrates, yet again, Russia’s contempt for peace talks and its refusal to resolve disputes through diplomatic or lawful means.
Mr Chair, OSCE participating States have repeatedly reaffirmed the Helsinki Final Act and underlined that its principles are non‑negotiable. Russia agreed to these principles freely; in fact, it strongly advocated for some of them. It cannot choose to invoke them when convenient while discarding them in practice.
The United Kingdom reaffirms that Crimea is part of Ukraine, today as in 2014. We call on Russia to meet its OSCE commitments by ending its occupation of Crimean territory, and all occupied territory, and ceasing its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-illegal-occupation-of-crimea-and-continued-aggression-against-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership Offer27/03/2026 14:10:00
Madagascar benefits from a generous UK Trade Preference Scheme, giving thousands of products tariff‑free access to the UK market. Learn how to access it here.
UK crackdown on vile scam centres steps up with sanctions on illicit crypto network26/03/2026 17:30:00
The UK has taken further action against a network that operates illegal scam centres across Southeast Asia.
UK Explanation of Vote on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity26/03/2026 14:10:00
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, on the UN General Assembly resolution on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity (25 March 2026).
The UK will not cease in our support for Ukraine and its people: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/03/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement24/03/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom in response to two individuals being charged on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service.
Joint statement from Tallinn Mechanism member states: 10 March 202624/03/2026 10:25:00
Tallinn Mechanism members recently gave a joint statement in London on 10 March 2026, reaffirming support for Ukraine’s civilian cyber defence.
Water insecurity threatens growth, resilience, and security: UK statement at the High-Level Celebration of World Water Day 202623/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (19 March 2026) by Sacha Heathfield, UK Policy Adviser, Climate and Nature, at High-Level Celebration of World Water Day 2026.
Combatting Anti Muslim Hatred: UK statement to the OSCE23/03/2026 12:25:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford recently (19 March 2026) reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to tackling anti Muslim hatred and promoting tolerance and non-discrimination and the enjoyment of human rights for all.