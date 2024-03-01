Chatham House
|Printable version
Russia’s influence in Kazakhstan is increasing despite the war in Ukraine
EXPERT COMMENT
Some hoped the war would pivot Astana’s foreign policy towards the West – but economic ties with Moscow have deepened.
Last week, during a visit to Russia, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev made a seemingly wry comment to President Vladimir Putin, stating that there are no doubts about the outcome of the forthcoming Russian presidential elections. This comment follows Tokayev’s choice during his November 2023 visit to speak initially in Kazakh rather than Russian for the first time.
Many media commentators characterize these moments as snubs to Putin – evidence that Kazakhstan is distancing itself from Russia. Yet these apparent slights have to be seen as part of a much more nuanced bilateral dance between the two countries.
Kazakhstan shares a 4,500 mile border with its northern neighbour, and decoupling their interdependent economies is not easy. President Tokayev owes his position to a Russian intervention in January 2022, and economic ties have only grown since then.
If not managed carefully, Kazakhstan’s proximity to Russia risks the independence of its domestic and foreign policies, particularly when Tokayev’s reforms have failed to undo the country’s centralized, autocratic governance structure.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/02/russias-influence-kazakhstan-increasing-despite-war-ukraine
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The Gaza war is testing Hezbollah’s strategic capability01/03/2024 12:20:00
Hezbollah knows escalation would hurt Iran and erode its support in Lebanon, forcing it to prioritize survival over any effort to exploit the situation.
How the UK could become a global leader in the subsea domain29/02/2024 12:20:00
As it searches for an appropriate global role after Brexit, the UK has the potential to become the centre of gravity for subsea technology.
Sweden brings benefits for NATO but accession delay raises difficult questions28/02/2024 09:20:00
Sweden’s membership will strengthen NATO, but the delays associated with its accession has revealed several concerns about the credibility and future of the alliance.
The second failed Trident test: Time to scrap or expand Britain’s nuclear capabilities?27/02/2024 15:10:00
The potential nuclear threats posed by Russia and China are complicated by the possibility of a second Trump presidency.
The AU took important action on cybersecurity at its 2024 summit – but more is needed27/02/2024 09:20:00
Leading African Union member states continue to delay ratification of the Malabo convention, limiting harmonized African policymaking on cybersecurity.
China’s ‘renminbi trap’: The economy needs a weaker currency, but Beijing is unable to act23/02/2024 15:10:00
Weakening the currency should be relatively straightforward. But the adverse reaction of China’s trading partners, past experience, and Xi Jinping’s ambitions for the renminbi could combine to prevent it.
Has Pakistan’s new coalition government been handed a poisoned chalice?23/02/2024 12:20:00
Simmering tension between the two coalition partners threatens to hobble the capacity of the new government to tackle the multiple crises facing Pakistan.
Ukraine means enlargement is again the EU’s priority – but not for the reasons it claims20/02/2024 14:10:00
The European Union is using an old tool for a new purpose as it looks to its defence.