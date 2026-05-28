Russia’s intensified aerial attacks against Ukraine and irresponsible threats: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland condemned Russia’s largest aerial attack on Kyiv since 2022, including the use of an Oreshnik nuclear-capable missile. Russia’s threats to strike the heart of Kyiv are unwarranted, irresponsible and completely unjustified. The UK will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine.

Thank you, Mr Chair. And thank you Chairs also for convening this meeting so promptly.

The United Kingdom condemns the latest wave of Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine, carried out overnight on 23-24 May. Russia used around 600 drones and 90 missiles to strike Kyiv and multiple regions across Ukraine. This was the largest attack on Ukraine’s capital city in a single night since 2022. It also comes shortly after Russia’s unprecedented air attacks of less than two weeks ago, when Moscow launched around 1,530 drones and missiles across Ukraine within a 24-hour period.

In this latest assault, and for the third time, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Oreshnik nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. We again condemn this reckless attack, which was yet another attempt to terrorise the people of Ukraine. Russia’s repeated and continued use of Oreshnik, and other nuclear-capable missiles, increases the risk of misperception which could lead to a dangerous miscalculation.

Russia’s attacks on Kyiv this weekend killed at least four people and injured around a hundred. In May alone, Russian attacks have killed nearly 200 civilians across Ukraine. There has been widespread damage, particularly in Kyiv, to residential buildings, schools, emergency facilities, and critical infrastructure. Regrettably, several cultural sites, including the National Art Museum and Kyiv Opera, were also damaged during this latest assault – a reminder that Russia’s war also targets Ukraine’s history, identity, and memory.

Last week, Russia called a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the protection of civilians. The very next day, it launched these attacks. Its actions speak far louder than its words. If Russia truly wished to protect civilians, it would commit to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, just as Ukraine has done.

But rather than take the path of peace, Moscow has made further threats to strike the heart of Kyiv and warned diplomatic missions to leave Kyiv. Such threats are unwarranted, irresponsible and completely unjustified. Any attack on a diplomatic mission would constitute a further escalation in Russia’s illegal war.

Chairs, as participating States, we have committed - through the OSCE acquis developed since the Helsinki Final Act - to engage constructively, reduce risks, and to uphold our shared commitments even in times of crisis. Russia has chosen to do the opposite. Russia’s actions are clearly in contravention of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition on the use of force.

The United Kingdom therefore urges all participating States to remain united in condemning Russia’s actions and in defending the rules‑based international order. We must ensure accountability for violations of international law, including through the work of international monitoring and documentation mechanisms. And we must continue to support Ukraine’s inherent right to self‑defence, in line with the UN Charter.

The United Kingdom will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine. We urge Russia to fully comply with its international obligations and OSCE commitments. And we will continue to defend the principles that underpin our shared security.

Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine