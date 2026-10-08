Russia’s Kaliningrad threats show the value of Baltic preparedness

EXPERT COMMENT

Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric should be taken seriously. But Baltic states know grey zone attacks and territorial incursions are equally serious threats.

Vladimir Putin always chooses his words carefully. If Russia faced a direct attack on Kaliningrad (its enclave on the Baltic Sea), he warned on 1 October, the use of ‘all weapons in (our) country’s arsenal’ would inevitably be on the table.

The statement followed an earlier Russian note to NATO, threatening nuclear escalation if the alliance were to isolate Kaliningrad. NATO, thus far, has responded with restraint. Secretary General Mark Rutte said there was no imminent Russian threat and rebuffed Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric. But this skirmishing has pushed Kaliningrad – and NATO’s Baltic borders with Russia – back into the spotlight.

Kaliningrad is not just any territory for the Russians. At the Yalta and Potsdam conferences of 1945, Soviet leader Stalin asserted his claim to what was then known as Königsberg. It was, he said, necessary for Russia to have at least ‘one ice-free port’ at the expense of Germany. The US and UK consented, and Moscow gained a permanent military position on the Baltic Sea.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the withdrawal of the Baltic states to become independent democracies, Kaliningrad’s geographical isolation from Russia became more apparent, creating one of the most peculiar pieces of land on the continent. Today the enclave hosts Russia’s Baltic Fleet, missile systems and combat aircraft.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the surrounding geopolitics has changed. Finland and Sweden are now part of NATO. Poland is rearming at unprecedented speed. And the military presence across the alliance’s north-eastern flank is much denser. Meanwhile, Lithuania may soon vote to lift a ban on hosting nuclear weapons on its territory – a move the Kremlin described on 6 October as ‘a step towards escalating tensions’.

Kaliningrad remains a key forward position for Russia. But its near-complete isolation, in the middle of a more coherent NATO Baltic presence, presents Moscow with a serious geostrategic and military challenge.

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