Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia’s Militarised Economy and the Destabilising Effects on Regional Security: UK Statement to the OSCE
UK Senior Military Advisor, Colonel Joby Rimmer warns that Russia’s selective ceasefires mask bad faith engagement, a war dependent economy, and growing militarisation, making Moscow more coercive and risk tolerant. Russia’s actions, not its rhetoric, demonstrate the absence of any genuine commitment to a lasting peace in Europe.
The United Kingdom remains unequivocally committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. We warmly welcome President Trump’s achievement in brokering a 3-day ceasefire and a substantial prisoner exchange. We fully support US-led efforts to secure a just and lasting peace and would emphasise that Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to peace, including by agreeing to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and is working constructively with the US, UK and other partners towards that objective.
Unfortunately, Russia has failed to engage with peace efforts in good faith. Moscow’s rhetoric may suggest openness to restraint, but its actions demonstrate something very different: a non-committal, selective approach designed to serve their own short-term political and security objectives rather than a genuine effort to bring the war to an end. The limited ceasefire announced last week was not a step toward peace, but a pause timed to protect domestic political symbolism from increasingly capable Ukrainian long-range and unmanned strike capabilities.
The Kremlin’s primary concern was clearly the protection of high-profile commemorative events from disruption, not the cessation of hostilities or the protection of civilians. The fact that Russia could suspend certain operations for its own convenience, while refusing a broader ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and supported internationally, exposes the fundamentally instrumental nature of its approach to de-escalation.
This posture is closely linked to a growing structural challenge for the Russian system: an economy that is becoming ever more dependent on the continuation of war. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has become the central mechanism through which the Kremlin sustains industrial output, channels employment, protects regime-linked interests, mobilises society, justifies repression, and preserves the political narrative on which it increasingly relies.
The United Kingdom takes no satisfaction in the hardship imposed on the Russian people by their government’s decision-making. But the deterioration of Russia’s economy has direct implications for military sustainability, escalation dynamics and regional stability. A weakening Russia that remains committed to imperial aggression is not a less dangerous Russia. It is a more militarised, more coercive and more risk tolerant one.
Russia’s own data underlines this trend. Economic growth has stalled, investment remains weak and consumer demand is slowing. Fiscal pressures are intensifying as revenues decline and expenditure, particularly defence spending, continues to rise. Even where commodity revenues provide temporary relief, they do not address the deeper structural imbalances of a war-driven economic model that is approaching its limits.
This creates a dangerous feedback loop. As the civilian economy weakens, the Kremlin relies more heavily on defence spending and state procurement to sustain output, employment and political control. The greater this reliance becomes, the harder it is for Russia to disengage from the war without triggering internal economic and political costs.
Consequently, major components of the Russian system now have material interests tied to the continuation of the conflict: defence manufacturers, recruitment structures, regional patronage networks, sanctioned intermediaries, security services and state-connected businesses. This is an economy seemingly being actively reorganised around coercion, mobilisation and confrontation.
Such dependence on war increases risks across the OSCE area. A state under fiscal strain may rely more heavily on coercive bargaining and brinkmanship. A government whose conventional economic strength is eroding may turn increasingly to asymmetric tools: cyber activity, sabotage, disinformation, political interference, nuclear signalling, attacks on critical infrastructure and sanctions evasion.
The problem is not simply inefficiency, but choice. The Kremlin alone bears responsibility for this war. It chose to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty. It chose to reject peaceful settlement. It is choosing imperial ambition over the welfare of its own people. Its refusal to engage seriously on a ceasefire flows directly from these choices.
The United Kingdom will continue to expose the reality behind Moscow’s claims. Until Russia withdraws its forces, ends its attacks and returns to compliance with its OSCE commitments, we will not be convinced that Russia has any meaningful interest in a lasting peace.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-militarised-economy-and-the-destabilising-effects-on-regional-security-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia’s attack on cooperative security in Europe: UK statement to the OSCE14/05/2026 15:25:00
Ambassador Holland welcomed the US-brokered ceasefire and Ukraine’s efforts to pursue peace, condemns Russia's mass attack on Kyiv and highlighted how Russia’s actions have undermined cooperative security, OSCE mechanisms and trust.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future cannot be held hostage by divisive politics: UK statement at the UN Security Council14/05/2026 12:10:00
Statement given recently (12 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Bosnia & Herzegovina.
UKHSA update on the hantavirus cruise ship outbreak13/05/2026 12:23:00
Latest information on cases including British nationals.
UK statement to the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship Conference “Anticipating Technologies – for a safe and humane future”.13/05/2026 10:25:00
Sarah Spencer, UK Tech Envoy, underlined the opportunities and risks of frontier technologies, stressing responsible governance, partnerships and dialogue through the OSCE. She reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine, condemned Russia’s illegal invasion, and highlighted the OSCE’s role in ensuring technological progress strengthens security, stability and a more humane future (12 May 2026).
UK sanctions Iranian targets in response to national security threats12/05/2026 12:25:00
Foreign Secretary announces sanctions against organisations and individuals enabling hostile Iranian activity.
UK targets hostile and heinous Russian activity with latest sanctions12/05/2026 10:25:00
The UK is exposing and taking action against Russia’s hostile and heinous activity at every level, from its systematic campaign to forcibly deport and militarise Ukrainian children to recent attempts to interfere in upcoming Armenian elections.
Statement: FCDO summons Chinese Ambassador11/05/2026 16:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office summoned the Chinese Ambassador on Friday 8 May following convictions under the National Security Act.
Settlements in the West Bank are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank11/05/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (08 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank.
European Political Community Summit in Armenia: UK statement to the OSCE11/05/2026 11:20:00
The UK welcomed Armenia’s successful hosting of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, reaffirmed UK support for Armenia’s democratic resilience, and highlighted the agreement of a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership (07 May 2026).
UK and others announce that the recipient of the 2026 Democracy Defenders Award is PromoLex from Moldova.08/05/2026 15:10:00
The Democracy Defenders Award recognises the contribution civil society makes to promoting democracy in the OSCE region. PromoLex promotes democratic values, developing a strong civil society and implementing internationally recognised human rights standards in Moldova (07 May 2026).