Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: fourth EU package of sectoral and individual measures
Following up on the informal meeting of the EU heads of state and government on 10-11 March, the Council recently (15 March 2022) decided to impose a fourth package of economic and individual sanctions in respect of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy recently said:
As President Putin’s war against Ukrainian people continues, so does our resolve to support Ukraine and cripple the financing of Kremlin’s war machinery. This fourth package of sanctions is another major blow to the economic and logistic base upon which Russia relies on to carry out the invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and senseless war.
The Council decided in particular to:
- prohibit all transactions with certain state-owned enterprises,
- prohibit the provision of any credit rating services, as well as access to any subscription services in relation to credit rating activities, to any Russian person or entity,
- expand the list of persons connected to Russia’s defence and industrial base, on whom tighter export restrictions are imposed regarding dual-use goods and goods and technology which might contribute to Russia’s technological enhancement of its defence and security sector,
- prohibit new investments in the Russian energy sector, as well as a to introduce a comprehensive export restriction on equipment, technology and services for the energy industry,
- introduce further trade restrictions concerning iron and steel, as well as luxury goods.
Furthermore, the Council decided to sanction key oligarchs, lobbyist and propagandists pushing the Kremlin’s narrative on the situation in Ukraine as well as key companies in the aviation, military and dual use, shipbuilding and machine building sectors.
Statement in the WTO context
Separately, the Council gave a green light to the Commission to join, on behalf of the EU, a plurilateral statement on aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine with the support of Belarus, that is expected to be issued in the context of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Like other WTO Members that are to co-sponsor that statement, the EU confirms its readiness to take any actions that are considered necessary to protect our essential security interests. These may include actions in support of Ukraine, or actions to suspend concessions or other obligations with respect to the Russian Federation, such as the suspension of most-favoured-nation treatment to products and services of the Russian Federation. Furthermore, in light of Belarus’ material support to the actions of the Russian Federation, the EU considers that its WTO accession process is to be suspended.
Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability. It is inflicting unspeakable suffering on the Ukrainian population. Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects.
The European Union demands that Russia ceases its military action and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.
The relevant legal acts, including the names of the listed individuals and entity, have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.
- Official Journal of the European Union, L 087I, 15 March 2022
- EU restrictive measures in response to the crisis in Ukraine (background information)
- EU response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (background information)
- Statement of the heads of state or government, meeting in Versailles, on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, 10 March 2022
- European Council conclusions, 24 February 2022
- Ukraine: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation, 24 February 2022
