Russia's missile attacks against Ukrainian civilians over Easter demonstrate its attitude towards peace: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland condemns Russia's missile attacks against civilians in Sumy and Kharkiv over Easter and President Putin's transparently cynical attempts to portray Russia as the party of peace.

Thank you, Mister Chair. The United Kingdom is grateful to Finland for convening this Special Permanent Council. It was only 16 days ago that you were last compelled to call an extraordinary meeting of the Council after a Russian missile killed 20 people, including nine children, in Kryvyi Rih. It was the largest number of children killed in a single strike since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the UN.

Last week was one of major religious festivals where communities around the globe came together in the spirit of peace and goodwill. But while Christians around the world were marking the beginning of Holy Week, a Russian ballistic missile struck the centre of Sumy. 34 people were killed, including two children. A further 117 were injured. Some of the victims were heading to church for a Palm Sunday service.

On Good Friday another Russian ballistic missile struck Kharkiv using a cluster munition. One person was killed and at least 60 were injured. On the same day, a drone attack on Sumy killed another civilian and destroyed a bakery preparing traditional Easter ‘paska’ bread.

Mister Chair, our thoughts are with all the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time.

Russia’s response to the widespread condemnation in this Council – and at the UN - following their attack on Sumy was to resort to their familiar playbook of disinformation and distortion in an attempt to justify the unjustifiable. We can expect to see a similar tactic on this occasion.

Through these barbaric attacks, Russia has shown that its cruelty knows no bounds and that it is not serious about peace. President Putin’s so-called “Easter truce” was a stunt, violated repeatedly by his own forces. A day later – Easter Monday – a further five civilians reportedly lost their lives following Russian attacks, laying bare the Kremlin’s transparently cynical attempt to portray themselves as the party of peace. Similar attacks have continued since, including yesterday against Kyiv, in which nine civilians were reportedly killed, and 70 more injured.

If Russia was serious about peace, it would agree to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, just as Ukraine did, more than 40 days ago. If it was serious about peace, it would stop these senseless attacks on civilians. If it was serious about peace, it would honour the commitments it has made.

Russia’s continued attacks against Ukraine are another stark reminder that President Putin has not abandoned his goal of subjugating Ukraine. For this reason, the UK, alongside our partners and allies, will continue to provide Ukraine with the military support it needs to defend its citizens. And we stand ready to apply further pressure on Russia to hinder its ability to wage this war of aggression.

Thank you, Mister Chair.

Invasion of Ukraine