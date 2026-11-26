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Russia's New Cruise Missiles and the Rapid Iteration Trap
Russia’s jet-powered mini cruise missiles outpaced Ukraine’s cheap interceptor drones. Rapid iteration matters, but speed ultimately depends on sovereign engineering capability built over years.
Ukraine has driven an astonishing overhaul of how NATO thinks about procurement. Much of this is welcome; for example, an army lacking counter-UAS equipment needs to field something soon, rather than seeking perfection with a multiyear equipment programme.
But it is important that we understand some of the limits around fast delivery. The recent surge in Russia’s ‘jet drone’, or mini cruise missile, attacks is a useful case study. Seen by many as an example of swift adaptation, the ‘jet drones’ in fact tell a story of years-long military-industrial strategy.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-new-cruise-missiles-and-rapid-iteration-trap
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