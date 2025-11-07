Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia’s repeated use of offensive and baseless language is disrespectful and undermines diplomatic dialogue: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia’s repeated, baseless use of offensive and historically loaded language in OSCE discussions, highlighting the disrespect shown to victims of Nazi repression and the risk of trivialising genuine threats (06 November 2025).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
The UK continues to stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression. Since our last meeting, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure have continued, resulting in further civilian fatalities. And President Putin continues to demonstrate that he is not serious about peace, having failed to engage in President Trump’s most recent proposals for meaningful peace talks.
Weekly, we object to this and encourage a move to the negotiating table. In return we are forced to listen to the repeated use of offensive and historically loaded terms. References to Nazism have become a fixture of Russia’s statements – including more than ten mentions during last week’s meeting alone.
Russia appears to have a very different understanding of the characteristics of Nazism than most of us in this room. For them the definition includes daring to challenge Russia’s control of historical memory. The Kremlin has cultivated this narrative for decades alongside a foundational myth of WWII as a military and moral victory of the Soviet Union, and by extension, Russia. The Kremlin narrative is that it is defending Ukrainians from Nazism. This is completely untrue for reasons I and others have made clear on previous occasions.
Mr Chair, not only is the continued use of this language factually baseless, but it is also deeply disrespectful to the victims of Nazi repression. There is also a danger in trivialising the horrors of Nazism by applying the term to any and all adversaries. It risks eroding our collective ability to identify and respond to genuine threats. This is a danger to us all, including to Russia itself.
And quite frankly, such name-calling is unbecoming of a serious diplomatic exchange. It undermines the dignity of the OSCE, is inconsistent with our Rules of Procedure, and diminishes this place as a platform for serious dialogue.
Before I conclude, I wish to pay tribute to Germany for the extraordinary efforts it has made to come to terms with its history. Germany’s commitment to remembrance, education, and reconciliation stands as a model for us all and is worthy of deep respect. They do not deserve to have this difficult part of their history trivialised by the reckless misuse of terms that carry such weight and consequence.
In closing, I appeal to Russia to cease the use of these insults within the OSCE. If you wish to use this forum for serious exchange, we urge you to desist from deploying such playground rhetoric. The OSCE is a place for dialogue. Let us restore some dignity to our discussions here.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-repeated-use-of-offensive-and-baseless-language-is-disrespectful-and-undermines-diplomatic-dialogue-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Bulgaria07/11/2025 16:10:00
Statement by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Bulgaria's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The UK is deeply concerned by the growing threats to information integrity: UK Statement at the UN Fourth Committee06/11/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (04 November 2025) by Letisha Lunin, UK Spokesperson and Counsellor, at the UN Fourth Committee on Information Integrity.
New British Ambassador presents his credentials to the President of Ukraine06/11/2025 12:10:00
Neil Crompton presented his credentials to Ukrainian President as His Majesty’s new Ambassador to Ukraine.
UK Carrier Strike Group returns to the Mediterranean05/11/2025 16:17:00
The UK Carrier Strike Group will strengthen NATO security through major exercises in the Mediterranean following five months in the Indo-Pacific region. Defence Minister Alistair Carns and Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, welcomed the ships and crews as they return to European waters.
UK Government deploys Royal Navy to support disaster relief efforts for hurricane-hit Jamaica05/11/2025 12:22:00
HMS Trent sailed to Jamaica to help with humanitarian support, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
Joint statement on social protection in fragile and conflict-affected settings05/11/2025 11:20:00
Joint statement from Rt Hon Baroness Chapman of Darlington and H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama on the launch of a global agenda by the UK and Somalia to scale up social protection in fragile settings, supporting peace, resilience and recovery.
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Malawi05/11/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Malawi's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
UK speech at the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, High Level Debate04/11/2025 14:10:00
Chris Elmore MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America, Caribbean) yesterday delivered the UK's speech at the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty High-Level Debate on Mobilising Finance in Doha, Qatar.
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Belarus04/11/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Belarus' Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.