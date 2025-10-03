Russia’s war in Ukraine has been built on a foundation of falsehoods

Ambassador Holland examines the various falsehoods that Russia deployed in seeking to justify its illegal and unjust war of aggression against Ukraine (02 October 2025).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

The recent Moscow Mechanism report further highlighted widespread and systematic mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, reflecting Russia’s ongoing disregard for International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law. Now, it is right that this Council devotes significant attention to Russia’s conduct in its illegal war against Ukraine. But we should also not forget to challenge the falsehoods that have been used as justifications for this war.

This week marks three years since Russia’s unlawful attempts to annex Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Russia attempted to justify these actions, along with its eleven-year occupation of Crimea, by claiming to protect Russian-speaking populations. But there is no credible evidence that these communities faced any genuine threat. Instead, the occupation has brought suffering, violence, and fear—denying freedoms, abducting children, forcing Russian passports, and destroying local communities. Furthermore, the notion that speaking Russian in Ukraine equates to support for Moscow and its war is flawed. Russia’s narrative of “protecting Russian-speakers” is unsubstantiated, oversimplifying Ukraine’s diverse linguistic and ethnic landscape.

On 24 February – in addition to the false claim that Russian-speakers in Ukraine were facing a genocide – President Putin claimed that Russia’s “Special Military Operation” aimed to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine and prevent NATO’s expansion. These justifications have proven to be gross distortions.

Firstly, the assertion that Ukraine needed to be demilitarised is unfounded. Indeed, Russia itself thought the Special Military Operation would last three days. Ukraine posed no threat to Russia; its military was significantly smaller, and it had voluntarily given up its nuclear arsenal, with Russia pledging in the Budapest Memorandum to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. We have seen, though, over the past three and a half years that size isn’t everything.

Secondly, the objective to “denazify” Ukraine is a misapplication of historical facts. Ukraine’s president is Jewish and has family members who were Holocaust victims. Far-right parties received only 2.15% of the vote in the last parliamentary election, which further undermines Russia’s claims.

And thirdly, President Putin’s claim of acting to prevent NATO expansion does not stand up to scrutiny. NATO is a defensive alliance, and membership is voluntary. Allies do not seek expansion, though experience shows states may feel compelled to seek membership in such alliances precisely because of the aggressive behaviour Russia has displayed towards Ukraine and its neighbours. And the Helsinki Final Act guarantees each nation’s sovereign right to determine its own alliances.

Russia’s illegal war is built on falsehoods and has resulted in the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. So, while we rightly tackle the appalling conduct of its war, we should always remember that this is an unjust war. Moscow’s true objections are to Ukrainian sovereignty and the existence of an independent, democratic neighbour. The 1991 Ukrainian independence referendum, where Ukraine voted overwhelmingly for independence and three years of determined resistance demonstrate Ukraine’s clear desire for self-determination and freedom from external control. Russia must respect this will and withdraw its forces unconditionally from all of Ukraine.

Thank you.

