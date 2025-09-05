Chatham House
Sánchez’s new Trump card
EXPERT COMMENT
As Spain’s prime minster deals with the aftermath of scandal and wildfires, his political strategy increasingly rests on alignment against US President Donald Trump.
‘Sánchez clings on’ has become an evergreen headline for the English language press watching Spanish politics. Spain’s tall, photogenic and (a national first) English-speaking prime minister is a consummate survivor. His aptly titled memoir, Manual de resistencia (‘The Resistance Manual’), charts his bumpy ride from political outcast to head of Spain’s left-wing government.
He came to power in 2018 through an audacious no-confidence vote, toppling the scandal-ridden conservative premier, Mariano Rajoy. Since then, Sánchez’s seven years as prime minister have been another very bumpy ride. But at every crisis, he’s produced a trump card to keep himself in office.
In 2023, reeling from a drubbing in regional elections, he stunned Spain by calling a snap general election the very next day. Against the odds, he managed to hold onto power by the narrowest of margins.
Now the man who vowed to clean up corruption finds himself engulfed in it. His closest political ally, Santos Cerdán, and even his own wife and brother are accused of corrupt practices – all deny the allegations. Undaunted, Sánchez still insists that he will serve out his term, with elections not due until August 2027.
Strange as it sounds, it may be President Donald Trump who helps him to do just that.
