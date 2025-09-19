National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Safe 2 partners with No Letting Go
Safe2 recently confirmed it has partnered with No Letting Go, the leading provider of property inventory services across the private rented sector.
As a result of this new partnership, Safe2 users can now manage their safety checks, inventories, and reporting in one accessible place – in the process reducing their administrative workload substantially.
This new relationship means clients of both organisations can use the Kaptur app – an easy, hassle-free system which allows property professionals to schedule and log reports and safety checks.
Safe2’s users will also benefit from a 10% discount when purchasing No Letting Go’s professional inventory reports or inspections. Likewise, No Letting Go’s clients will see a 5% price cut on all Safe2’s compliance services.
Crucially, clients working with both Safe2 and No Letting Go will have the opportunity to draw on the expertise of over 300 trained inventory assessors and Safe2’s high-quality, qualified network of engineers.
You can access these services directly through the No Letting Go and Safe 2 platforms.
James Kent, Chief Innovation Officer at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“No Letting Go’s ethos, which is centred on simplifying the inventory management as much as possible, very much chimes with Safe2’s ambition to help landlords do what they do best – providing high-quality rental accommodation.
“Today’s announcement underlines Safe2’s commitment to providing the most efficiency possible service to current and future users of our services, and we look forward to seeing our members benefit by drawing on No Letting Go’s skillset.”
Nick Lyons, founder and CEO of No Letting Go and Kaptur Software, recently commented:
“This partnership is about making life easier for our clients to ensure properties are fully compliant. By aligning our reporting expertise with Safe2’s trusted compliance services and integrating everything through the Konnect platform, we’re offering a smarter, joined-up experience that gives landlords, letting agents and property managers better control, more confidence, a simple process to make a property complaint with far less hassle.”
