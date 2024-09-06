Safe access to abortion services

New protected zones come into force on 24 September.

From 24 September 2024 it will be an offence to intentionally or recklessly influence, harass or prevent anyone from accessing or providing abortion services in protected zones around certain hospitals and clinics.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Act 2024 comes into force and creates protected zones of 200 metres around all premises providing abortion services.

Within those zones, it will be a criminal offence to behave in ways that could influence the decisions of women and staff to access services; impede their access; or otherwise cause alarm, harassment or distress.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said:

“I thank Gillian Mackay for all her hard work in progressing the Act and I am eternally grateful to all the women and staff who contributed to that process.

“It is unacceptable for women to face any unwanted influence, distress or alarm when accessing abortion services. In bringing the Act into force, I hope women across Scotland hear the clear message that the Scottish Government will protect their access to healthcare.

“People continue to have the right to free speech and protest in a democracy – however, no one has the right to interfere in women’s personal medical decisions. This Act makes that clear.”

Background

Police Scotland will be responsible for enforcing Safe Access Zones. Anyone who breaks Safe Access Zone laws could be fined up to £10,000 under summary procedure or to an unlimited amount under solemn procedure. Full details of the penalties that apply for committing an offence.

Full list of the locations of zones: