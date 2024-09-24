Scottish Government
Safe Access Zones
Protected zones around abortion services now in place.
Protected zones of 200 meters around all abortion services in Scotland are now in place.
Within these zones, it is now a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly behave in ways that could influence the decisions of women and staff to access services; impede their access; or otherwise cause alarm, harassment or distress.
Police Scotland are responsible for enforcing the legislation. People who break the law can be fined up to £10,000, or be given an unlimited fine, depending on the court procedure.
Determining whether an offence has been committed will be a matter for Police Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the Courts. Depending on the facts and circumstances of each case, some examples of criminal behaviour may include: approaching someone to try and persuade them not to access abortion services, surrounding people as they try to go in or out of the clinic or hospital, handing out leaflets, religious preaching and silent vigils.
Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said:
“The introduction of Safe Access Zones is a crucial milestone in protecting women’s abortion rights – no one has the right to interfere in women’s personal medical decisions and the law now makes that abundantly clear.
“I thank Gillian Mackay and all those involved for their work to progress this legislation. I would like especially recognise the women who showed incredible courage in speaking up and sharing their experiences during the Bill process.
“The new zones of 200 meters around all abortion services will help ensure women have safe access to healthcare – free from intimidation. This law is about protection for women at a time when many will feel incredibly vulnerable around taking a deeply personal and difficult decision.”
Background
Full details of the penalties that apply for committing an offence.
Full list of the locations of zones:
University Hospital Crosshouse – Kilmarnock
Borders General Hospital - Melrose
Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary
Galashiels Health Centre
Oak Tree Family Health Centre – Stranraer
Queen Margaret Hospital - Dunfermline
Victoria Hospital – Kirkcaldy
Forth Valley Royal Hospital – Larbert
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Aberdeen Community Hospital
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital
Dr Gray's Hospital - Elgin
Inverclyde Hospital - Greenock
Royal Alexandra Hospital – Paisley
Sandyford Sexual Health Clinic - Glasgow
Princess Royal Maternity Hospital - Glasgow
Ross Hall - Glasgow
New Victoria Hospital - Glasgow
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – Glasgow
Stobhill Hospital – Glasgow
Vale of Leven Hospital – West Dunbartonshire
Raigmore Hospital - Inverness
University Hospital Wishaw
Royal Infirmary Edinburgh
Chalmers Sexual Health Centre – Edinburgh
St John’s Hospital – Livingston
The Balfour – Livingston
Gilbert Bain Hospital - Lerwick
Ninewells Hospital - Dundee
Western Isles Hospital – Stornoway
