Tuesday 24 Sep 2024 @ 12:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Safe Access Zones

Protected zones around abortion services now in place.

Protected zones of 200 meters around all abortion services in Scotland are now in place.

Within these zones, it is now a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly behave in ways that could influence the decisions of women and staff to access services; impede their access; or otherwise cause alarm, harassment or distress.

Police Scotland are responsible for enforcing the legislation. People who break the law can be fined up to £10,000, or be given an unlimited fine, depending on the court procedure.

Determining whether an offence has been committed will be a matter for Police Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the Courts. Depending on the facts and circumstances of each case, some examples of criminal behaviour may include: approaching someone to try and persuade them not to access abortion services, surrounding people as they try to go in or out of the clinic or hospital, handing out leaflets, religious preaching and silent vigils.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said:

“The introduction of Safe Access Zones is a crucial milestone in protecting women’s abortion rights – no one has the right to interfere in women’s personal medical decisions and the law now makes that abundantly clear.

“I thank Gillian Mackay and all those involved for their work to progress this legislation. I would like especially recognise the women who showed incredible courage in speaking up and sharing their experiences during the Bill process.

“The new zones of 200 meters around all abortion services will help ensure women have safe access to healthcare – free from intimidation. This law is about protection for women at a time when many will feel incredibly vulnerable around taking a deeply personal and difficult decision.”

Background 

Full details of the penalties that apply for committing an offence.

Full list of the locations of zones:

University Hospital Crosshouse – Kilmarnock

Borders General Hospital - Melrose

Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary

Galashiels Health Centre

Oak Tree Family Health Centre – Stranraer

Queen Margaret Hospital - Dunfermline

Victoria Hospital – Kirkcaldy

Forth Valley Royal Hospital – Larbert

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Aberdeen Community Hospital

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

Dr Gray's Hospital - Elgin

Inverclyde Hospital - Greenock

Royal Alexandra Hospital – Paisley

Sandyford Sexual Health Clinic - Glasgow

Princess Royal Maternity Hospital - Glasgow

Ross Hall - Glasgow

New Victoria Hospital - Glasgow

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – Glasgow

Stobhill Hospital – Glasgow

Vale of Leven Hospital – West Dunbartonshire

Raigmore Hospital - Inverness

University Hospital Wishaw

Royal Infirmary Edinburgh

Chalmers Sexual Health Centre – Edinburgh

St John’s Hospital – Livingston

The Balfour – Livingston

Gilbert Bain Hospital - Lerwick

Ninewells Hospital - Dundee

Western Isles Hospital – Stornoway

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/safe-access-zones/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Preparing health and social care for winter

24/09/2024 16:20:00

Record high NHS 24 workforce to meet increased demand.

Justice Social Work Statistics: 2023-24

24/09/2024 16:05:00

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

Homelessness Statistics, 2023-24

24/09/2024 14:05:00

A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of June 2024

24/09/2024 13:05:00

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Views sought on building safety levy proposals

24/09/2024 10:05:00

Legislation to raise funds for fixing cladding issues.

Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 - proposed extension of temporary justice provisions: statement of reasons

23/09/2024 15:05:00

This Statement of Reasons sets out why the Scottish Ministers are seeking to extend some of the temporary justice measures in the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 for one further year, until 30 November 2025. This is the last time the temporary measures can be extended.

Social Justice Secretary urges UK Government to reinstate Winter Fuel Payment

23/09/2024 12:05:00

Call for action to tackle root causes of fuel poverty.

Grasping economic opportunities of clean energy

20/09/2024 16:20:00

FM: Scotland will target investment from UK Energy initiatives.

Reform of qualifications and assessment

20/09/2024 12:20:00

Less reliance on "high stakes" final exams.

Keeping The Promise to our children, young people and families - Update on progress 2024

19/09/2024 15:05:00

In March 2022 the Scottish Government published its Promise Implementation Plan. Two years on, this update provides a status report on progress so far.