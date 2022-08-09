Safe Sport Day 2022: UNICEF UK calls on sports organisations globally to take the Safe Sports pledge

Safe Sport Day is championed by the International Safeguards for Children in Sport Initiative, a coalition of more than 100 organisations working together to make sport safer for children – this year, UNICEF UK aims to raise further awareness and encourage more organisations to take action.

Millions of children and young people take part in different sporting activities every day across the world and for some children this is purely for recreation and fun, but for others sport may be their desired future career, either as talented athletes, as coaches or as officials. Many children participate in sport for development programmes, where they learn valuable life skills, and develop their hopes for their future. Whatever the reason that children decide to play sport, they have the right to participate in a safe and enjoyable environment. Their rights are enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Liz Twyford, UNICEF UK Sports Programmes Specialist, said: “Sport can offer so much to children, they can build friendships, learn new skills, have fun and develop resilience but they can only do that if sport is made safe. Sport should be a space where children’s rights are front and centre – where their right to play is respected, where every child has the chance to take part, where children have a voice and are listened to, and crucially, where they are safe from harm and abuse.”

“This is why it’s so important that we continue to engage organisations pivotal in ensuring that sporting environments are free from all forms of harassment, by taking the Safe Sport Pledge”

As one of the founders of International Safeguards for Children in Sport Initiative and to celebrate its ten years, UNICEF UK is proud to acknowledge this year’s Safe Sport Day by calling on sporting organisations around the world, to pledge their support in implementing safeguarding for children and make sport a safe space for all children, everywhere.

If you work for a sports organisation, we encourage you to get involved and take the pledge and if you have already taken the pledge – encourage your partners to do the same.

Parents with children who play sport are also being encouraged to engage sports clubs to take the pledge and to strengthen their approach to safe sport.

Only by acting together, can we achieve our vision – every child, everywhere, safe in sport.

To make the pledge and to find out further information on Safe Sport Day, please visit: https://safeinsport.org/

