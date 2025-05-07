Safe2 Certification Services Now Available Through TDS Landlord+ Portal

Safety certificate provider Safe2 is pleased to announce a new partnership, with services now available directly through the TDS Landlord+ portal.

Landlord+ is a “one stop shop” portal which provides landlords with access to a wide range of services to help them manage their rental properties even more efficiently.

Safe2 gives landlords the opportunity to more easily arrange for gas safety certificates to be completed for their rental properties, ensuring they remain compliant in the easiest, most cost-effective, way.

Safe2’s arrival on Landlord+ also means members of TDS and the NRLA will receive a 5% discount on Safe2 services when they use the portal.

James Kent, NRLA Chief innovation Officer and founder of Safe2, recently said:

“All landlords want to ensure their rental properties remain safe for their tenants. Aside from taking the stress out of the gas safety certification process, Safe2 can play a pivotal role in making tenant management an easier experience. “Today’s announcement is great news for private landlords across the market – many of whom will now be able to remain compliant with gas safety regulations by using a hassle-free, efficient platform.”

Neil Peers, Chief Operating Officer at TDS, recently said:

“We’re excited to partner with Safe2 to offer landlords a seamless and convenient way to manage their gas safety certifications. This addition to Landlord+ enhances the value of the portal by streamlining essential compliance processes for landlords. "By integrating Safe2’s services, we’re making it easier for landlords to ensure the safety of their tenants while benefiting from exclusive discounts.”

