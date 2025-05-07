National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Safe2 Certification Services Now Available Through TDS Landlord+ Portal
Safety certificate provider Safe2 is pleased to announce a new partnership, with services now available directly through the TDS Landlord+ portal.
Landlord+ is a “one stop shop” portal which provides landlords with access to a wide range of services to help them manage their rental properties even more efficiently.
Safe2 gives landlords the opportunity to more easily arrange for gas safety certificates to be completed for their rental properties, ensuring they remain compliant in the easiest, most cost-effective, way.
Safe2’s arrival on Landlord+ also means members of TDS and the NRLA will receive a 5% discount on Safe2 services when they use the portal.
James Kent, NRLA Chief innovation Officer and founder of Safe2, recently said:
“All landlords want to ensure their rental properties remain safe for their tenants. Aside from taking the stress out of the gas safety certification process, Safe2 can play a pivotal role in making tenant management an easier experience.
“Today’s announcement is great news for private landlords across the market – many of whom will now be able to remain compliant with gas safety regulations by using a hassle-free, efficient platform.”
Neil Peers, Chief Operating Officer at TDS, recently said:
“We’re excited to partner with Safe2 to offer landlords a seamless and convenient way to manage their gas safety certifications. This addition to Landlord+ enhances the value of the portal by streamlining essential compliance processes for landlords.
"By integrating Safe2’s services, we’re making it easier for landlords to ensure the safety of their tenants while benefiting from exclusive discounts.”
Notes to Editors
- If you’d like to receive more details about this news, or how you can receive support from Safe2, feel free to contact the NRLA’s Communications Team at press@nrla.org.uk.
- The Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS) is a government-approved tenancy deposit protection scheme for England and Wales. Backed by the National Residential Landlords Association, TDS is a not-for-profit scheme geared towards protecting deposits on assured shorthold tenancies.
- Landlord+ provides access to a range of specially selected discounts and deals from TDS and our partners to TDS landlords. You can access further details here.
- Safe2 is the UK’s leading provider of property safety certificates. You can find out more about the ways in which they can support you with your property on Safe2’s website.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/Safe2-Certification-Services-Now-Available-Through-TDS-Landlord-Plus-Portal
