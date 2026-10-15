HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Safeguarding arrangements for people at risk of radicalisation have not kept pace with changing threats
Safeguarding arrangements for young and vulnerable people at risk of radicalisation have not kept pace with changing threats and increasing demand, a new report from the policing inspectorate has found.
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An inspection of counter terrorism safeguarding arrangements
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that while there are examples of effective practice, the overall safeguarding system does not operate consistently enough to provide the protection that vulnerable people and the public require.
This follows an inspection commissioned by the Home Secretary to look at how police forces, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) and partner organisations safeguard young and vulnerable people who may be at risk of radicalisation, exploitation or involvement in terrorism-related activity.
The inspectorate found examples of committed CTP and police force personnel, but the number of referrals received by Prevent, which supports and safeguards people at risk of becoming involved in terrorism, has increased sharply. Inspectors said this is increasing the pressure on existing safeguarding arrangements, which have not kept pace with the changing nature of terrorist threats or the growing complexity of terrorism-related vulnerability.
Inspectors also found that current arrangements mean that organisations, including CTP and local policing teams, don’t manage risk collectively, their accountability is unclear and information isn’t exchanged effectively between them.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman KPM yesterday said:
“The UK continues to face a persistent terrorist threat with the threat level currently at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. But the nature of this threat has changed. Young and vulnerable people are increasingly being exposed to harmful material online, while the number and complexity of referrals to Prevent have placed the safeguarding system under considerable strain.
“We found some examples of effective practice and dedicated personnel across the system, but organisations are not consistently sharing information or managing risks collectively. These weaknesses create systemic failure across the whole safeguarding process, rather than a failure of any single organisation.
“Safeguarding requires a whole-system approach by policing and partner organisations. Stronger strategic leadership, improved information sharing, earlier intervention and greater accountability are needed to keep vulnerable people and the public safe.”
HMICFRS has made 14 recommendations and identified two areas for improvement to make safeguarding more effective. These include:
- consolidating strategic leadership and co-ordination arrangements for safeguarding;
- making sure there are enough qualified specialist intervention providers to meet demand;
- establishing a clear national multi-agency framework for managing people with non-ideological vulnerability to terrorism or violence fixation;
- improving information sharing, technology and case management;
- developing a workforce training needs analysis, including monitoring training compliance;
- CTP improving the quality of its data, so it can confidently analyse safeguarding and vulnerability data to understand what works and where activity could be focussed to achieve better outcomes; and
- making sure relevant personnel understand the Online Safety Act 2023 and the new offences it creates.
Get the report
An inspection of counter terrorism safeguarding arrangements
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- HMICFRS has previously published the terms of reference for this inspection.
- Some of the inspection findings have not been published for national security reasons.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/safeguarding-for-people-at-risk-of-radicalisation-has-not-kept-pace-with-changing-threats/
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