Safeguarding the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Funding to develop one of Scotland’s signature events.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced new funding to support the world’s largest performing arts festival.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will receive £300,000 from the Scottish Government in 2025-26 to help grow the significant benefits the Fringe delivers for Scotland’s economy, society and culture sector.

The funding will enable work in two areas agreed between the Scottish Government and the Fringe Society, firstly to develop the capabilities of the Society’s data and digital infrastructure to make it more accessible for artists, audiences and venues.

Secondly, it will fund work to explore how the Scottish Government and the Fringe Society can help Scottish artists and the sector as a whole capitalise on international opportunities, by targeting agreed priority countries and regions.

Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said:

“The Fringe is one of Scotland’s signature events. From humble beginnings in 1947, it has grown to become the world’s largest performing arts festival, making it a significant economic contributor to Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole.

“This agreement recognises firstly, that the Fringe Society does not neatly fit into the funding streams available to other culture organisations. Secondly, that there is ample opportunity for the Fringe Society to work more closely with all the other organisations who play an important role in making the Fringe the annual success that it is.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working with the Fringe Society and all partners who deliver, it to help safeguard the future of the Edinburgh Fringe as a world leading cultural asset, built on the principle of free access for all.”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said:

“We welcome this new funding and thank the Scottish Government for recognising the unique position that the Fringe Society has. This will undoubtedly contribute greatly to Scotland’s economy, society and culture sector and we hope that this is a first step towards long-term funding for the Fringe Society.

“It is vital that the Fringe Society can continue to provide much needed core services to the thousands of artists who come to the festival every year and who recognise it as a global marketplace and expo. A sustainable Fringe Society can use its convening role to unlock support for the wider Fringe from the imminent visitor Levy.

“We look forward to working with Kate Forbes and the Scottish Government on developing a long-term sustainable funding model, and welcome this investment into both digital infrastructure and international opportunities.”