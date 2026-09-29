Safer homes for tenants

Landlords must act fast on damp and mould under new law coming into force next week.

Landlords will have strict timescales to investigate any report of damp or mould, provide written findings, and carry out necessary repairs under new legislation which comes into effect next week.

The Investigation and Commencement of Repair (Scotland) Regulations 2026 – also known as Awaab’s Law – comes into force on 6 October.

Guidance for landlords and tenants was published by the Scottish Government ahead of the legislation going live. This outlines:

landlords must ensure reports of damp or mould are investigated promptly - this includes reports made by tenants or issues landlords discover during unrelated visits such as inspections

investigations and repairs must be carried out by someone with relevant skills and experience

necessary repairs must tackle the root cause of the damp or mould, not just treat the symptoms.

Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

"Everyone deserves the right to live in a warm, safe and secure home, free from disrepair. These regulations mean any reports of damp or mould will be swiftly investigated, with landlords required to appropriately tackle the root cause. "The vast majority of homes in Scotland are already free from damp and mould, but we're determined to protect everyone, which is why we're extending these safeguards to social and private tenants. Shaped through close work with tenant and landlord representatives, we have published guidance giving landlords the clarity they need to comply confidently, while ensuring tenants are clear on their rights. "With the law coming into force next week, it's vital that both landlords and tenants take the time now to understand their rights and responsibilities. We'll also be raising awareness of just how important it is for landlords and tenants to work together, so that damp and mould issues are identified early and resolved quickly."

Background

Awaab's Law: guidance for landlords in Scotland - gov.scot

Awaab's Law: guidance for tenants in Scotland - gov.scot

The Scottish Government brought forward Awaab’s Law following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 from a severe respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home in England.

Two other measures in the Housing (Scotland) Act 2025 also come into force on 6 October. These are: