Scottish Government
|Printable version
Safer homes for tenants
Landlords must act fast on damp and mould under new law coming into force next week.
Landlords will have strict timescales to investigate any report of damp or mould, provide written findings, and carry out necessary repairs under new legislation which comes into effect next week.
The Investigation and Commencement of Repair (Scotland) Regulations 2026 – also known as Awaab’s Law – comes into force on 6 October.
Guidance for landlords and tenants was published by the Scottish Government ahead of the legislation going live. This outlines:
- landlords must ensure reports of damp or mould are investigated promptly - this includes reports made by tenants or issues landlords discover during unrelated visits such as inspections
- investigations and repairs must be carried out by someone with relevant skills and experience
- necessary repairs must tackle the root cause of the damp or mould, not just treat the symptoms.
Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
"Everyone deserves the right to live in a warm, safe and secure home, free from disrepair. These regulations mean any reports of damp or mould will be swiftly investigated, with landlords required to appropriately tackle the root cause.
"The vast majority of homes in Scotland are already free from damp and mould, but we're determined to protect everyone, which is why we're extending these safeguards to social and private tenants. Shaped through close work with tenant and landlord representatives, we have published guidance giving landlords the clarity they need to comply confidently, while ensuring tenants are clear on their rights.
"With the law coming into force next week, it's vital that both landlords and tenants take the time now to understand their rights and responsibilities. We'll also be raising awareness of just how important it is for landlords and tenants to work together, so that damp and mould issues are identified early and resolved quickly."
Background
Awaab's Law: guidance for landlords in Scotland - gov.scot
Awaab's Law: guidance for tenants in Scotland - gov.scot
The Scottish Government brought forward Awaab’s Law following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 from a severe respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home in England.
Two other measures in the Housing (Scotland) Act 2025 also come into force on 6 October. These are:
- The time that a qualifying person needs to have lived in a residential tenancy to inherit the tenancy on the death of a tenant will reduce from 12 months to six months.
- The amount that can be awarded by the First-tier Tribunal to a tenant where a tenant’s private residential tenancy has been wrongfully terminated will be increased to between three and 36 months’ rent.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/safer-homes-for-tenants/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Cash-First Programme: final evaluation report29/09/2026 16:05:00
Findings from a process and impact evaluation of the Scottish Government's Cash-First Programme. The Programme supported new local partnership work to deliver Cash-First interventions across eight delivery partner areas.
First Minister to visit India29/09/2026 15:05:00
Scottish delegation will join FM to help boost trade.
UK researchers among team selected for landmark NASA mission29/09/2026 13:05:00
A project involving researchers from the UK has been selected by NASA for a pioneering mission to explore the history and evolution of the Universe.
New Housebuilding and Affordable Housing Supply in the year to the end of June 202629/09/2026 13:05:00
There were just over 17,000 new homes built and 15,500 homes started in the twelve months ending June 2026.
Shaping the Future: Strengthening Scotland's education system through empowered schools28/09/2026 15:05:00
Final report of the Independent Professional Advisor on future school reform in Scotland, with a focus on improvement, funding and governance.
Major offshore wind expansion at Port of Montrose28/09/2026 13:05:00
First Minister welcomes investment in Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.
Making healthier food choices easier28/09/2026 10:05:00
New changes introduced to the sale and placement of foods high in fat, sugar and salt in shops come into effect.
Deputy First Minister visits Shetland25/09/2026 15:05:00
Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth will visit Shetland today to see how local community organisations are supporting climate action.