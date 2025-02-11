Safer Internet Day 2025: Welsh pupils become ‘scam-smart'

Pupils aged 7 to 11 at Griffithstown Primary School in Pontypool are being taught how to recognise signs of an online scam, like offers that are ‘too good to be true’ or requests for personal information.

This year’s UK Safer Internet Day campaign addresses the scams children and young people are the most vulnerable to which can include phishing emails, gaming scams, and online financial sextortion.

To mark Safer Internet Day today, Tuesday 11 February, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, joined pupils and staff at Griffithstown Primary School for a lesson on online safety. The pupils from years 5 and 6 were learning how to identify the most common online scams, using online safety resources on Hwb.

Lynne Neagle said:

Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity to talk to young people about the importance of online safety and I’m so pleased to see schools across Wales taking part. By listening to young people’s experiences and concerns, we can better understand the challenges they face and what support they need to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

Mr Blackburn, Headteacher at Griffithstown Primary School added:

Our learners are increasingly aware of the dangers online, and initiatives like Safer Internet Day help reinforce the importance of staying vigilant and informed. We are proud to be part of this global conversation.

The UK Safer Internet Centre, which coordinates Safer Internet Day across the UK, has produced education packs for schools. These bilingual resources, focusing on the SID theme of online scams, are now available on Hwb.

They include tips that can be shared with families.