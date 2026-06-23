Safer nurseries with 3,000 more surprise Ofsted visits

New investment in early years safeguarding to deliver 3,000 more surprise Ofsted nursery visits, tougher checks and faster action to keep children safe.

Parents will have greater peace of mind as more surprise Ofsted visits, stronger checks and faster action help keep children safe in nurseries.

Over £8 million a year will give Ofsted the tools to better identify and investigate settings - including 3,000 additional unannounced visits to identify risks early and act quickly. This will give parents assurance that safeguarding across the system is upheld to the highest possible standards.

Tripling the number of unannounced Ofsted visits compared with the year to April 2025 will mean that issues needing urgent attention can be acted on rapidly, ensuring children are kept safe.

Funding will pay for more face-to-face interviews where appropriate before providers open, strengthening checks so every setting meets safeguarding expectations from day one.

The new funding will also include paying for rapid upgrades to Ofsted computer systems already underway, ensuring risk assessments are supported by state-of-the-art technology. Inspectors will have access to real-time updates to help them intervene more quickly.

Together, these measures give Ofsted the tools to strengthen safeguarding from the moment a provider applies to operate, through every stage of inspection and oversight, so that every child can get the very best start in life.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: > > Nothing matters more than keeping children safe. Parents should be able to trust that when they leave their child at a nursery, they are in safe hands. > > This investment means more surprise Ofsted visits, stronger checks, and faster action where there are concerns – so risks are spotted early and dealt with quickly. > > Early education gives children the best start in life, and we are making sure it is backed by the high standards of care and protection families expect.”

They build on wider action to improve safeguarding across early years settings, including stronger whistleblowing protections so staff and parents can raise concerns safely and confidently - and that every concern is treated seriously and acted upon without delay.

An independent expert panel is also examining the use of digital devices and CCTV in childcare settings, with ministers committed to publishing its findings and considering all recommendations.

The government is also working with Ofsted to review how nursery chains are regulated, to better identify and address risks across groups of providers.

These reforms sit alongside wider investment in early years, including expanding childcare support for working families and strengthening the workforce – helping ensure every child gets a safe, high-quality start.

Katie Meehan, mother of Genevieve ‘Gigi’ Meehan, said: >This announcement is another landmark step in strengthening safeguarding for our youngest children. > >This has been one of the core goals of Gigi’s campaign and we are thrilled with this development. > >Nothing will ever bring Gigi back but her legacy continues to grow and we couldn’t be prouder of what has been achieved in her name.

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