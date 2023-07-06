Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
SAFER STREETS FUNDING
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Prevention Lead Festus Akinbusoye has commented on the Safer Streets Funding.
He said:
“We welcome the opportunity to build upon the excellent prevention activities delivered over the previous rounds of the Safer Streets Fund.
“Safer Streets funding has made a real difference to the communities we serve by enabling Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to use their local knowledge of where investment is most needed, alongside their unique abilities to bring partners together to make our streets safer.
“Over previous rounds, PCCs have delivered an impressive range of initiatives that have made our streets safer and improved public confidence and feelings of safety. From the unique education sessions that challenge and address anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, through to delivering CCTV and streetlighting initiatives to reduce neighbourhood crime, PCCs look forward to continuing this vital work.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/safer-streets-funding/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
ASB Awareness Week - 'Know Your Rights'30/06/2023 17:15:00
APCC Joint Local Policing Leads, Jeff Cuthbert and Steve Turner, reinforce the collective responsibility we all have to tackle anti-social behaviour in our communities as part of this year’s ASB Awareness Week which runs from 3 – 9 July.
Reforms for police leadership welcomed21/06/2023 13:20:00
The College of Policing have today published new national leadership standards to support professional development across policing.
APCC response to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 202212/06/2023 10:10:00
APCC Chair, Marc Jones responded to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 2022
All police forces now attending every home burglary09/06/2023 11:06:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones responded to the announcement that all police forces are now attending every home burglary
Volunteers give up over 12,000 hours to ensure safety of custody suites01/06/2023 16:10:00
Dedicated Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) have logged over 12,000 hours and delivered over 6,000 visits to police custody suites on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in the past year.
First VAWG Threat Assessment published19/05/2023 10:20:00
Police Chiefs yesterday, Thursday 18 May, issued the first ever national threat assessment of crimes posing the most danger to women and girls.
Mental Health Awareness Week 202317/05/2023 12:05:00
The 15-21 May is Mental Health Awareness Week, a week to raise awareness of mental ill-health and end the stigma associated with it. Our National Mental Health Lead is marking the week by pledging her commitment to ensuring those with mental ill-health receive the right care and response.
Progress review published into force vetting standards15/05/2023 10:10:00
On Thursday 11 May, His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary has published a letter to the Home Secretary setting out the progress police forces have made so far against the 43 recommendations in their November 2022 vetting, misogyny and misconduct report.