The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Prevention Lead Festus Akinbusoye has commented on the Safer Streets Funding.

He said:

“We welcome the opportunity to build upon the excellent prevention activities delivered over the previous rounds of the Safer Streets Fund.

“Safer Streets funding has made a real difference to the communities we serve by enabling Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to use their local knowledge of where investment is most needed, alongside their unique abilities to bring partners together to make our streets safer.

“Over previous rounds, PCCs have delivered an impressive range of initiatives that have made our streets safer and improved public confidence and feelings of safety. From the unique education sessions that challenge and address anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, through to delivering CCTV and streetlighting initiatives to reduce neighbourhood crime, PCCs look forward to continuing this vital work.”