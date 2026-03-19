Safety improvements plateau on England’s Strategic Road Network

ORR's fourth annual assessment of safety performance on the Strategic Road Network assesses National Highways’ performance in 2024.

Components

The number of people killed or seriously injured on England’s strategic road network was 1% higher in 2024 compared with 2023. Traffic volumes also increased by the same proportion which meant casualty rates per mile travelled remained at record lows (outside of the COVID-19 pandemic)

National Highways has completed 41 of the 43 actions in its Road Period 2 enhanced safety plan, but is still forecast to miss its safety target

Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) on all-lane-running smart motorways continues to meet national performance requirements. National Highways must ensure that lessons learned from its delayed roadside technology refresh programme improve its delivery in the third road period

National Highways’ safety target

The latest available data show recent improvements in road user safety on England’s strategic road network levelled out in 2024, the Office of Rail and Road said today. ORR’s fourth annual assessment of safety on the strategic road network shows National Highways is set to miss its safety target, set by government in the second Road Investment Strategy.

1,931 people were killed or seriously injured on the strategic road network in 2024, an increase of 23 compared to 2023. However, because traffic rose by a similar proportion over the same period, the casualty rate was unchanged at 19.9 people killed or seriously injured per billion vehicle miles travelled. This measure matches the lowest rate recorded outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Highways has completed 41 of 43 actions in its enhanced safety action plan, which it created at the request of ORR to support closing the gap to its safety target. Covering the period to 2025, some of these actions are not yet reflected in casualty figures, and additional actions have been set out to cover the interim year between Road Period 2 and Road Period 3.

ORR recognises some areas of road user safety are outside of National Highways’ direct control. As the third road period begins, it is important that National Highways is better able to identify those areas where it does have control or can influence relevant stakeholders, and quantify how its actions contribute to safety improvements.

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