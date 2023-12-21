Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Safety improves on the strategic road network but ORR calls on National Highways to make further targeted improvements
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) recently published its annual report on safety on England’s strategic roads. The report says that there has been a long-term reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) compared to the 2005 to 2009 average baseline.
- National Highways has achieved a 38% reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured on England’s strategic road network since the 2005 to 2009 average baseline, but is off course to meet its 2025 target.
- ORR is requiring National Highways to produce a robust plan setting out how it aims to meet its 2025 safety target for England’s strategic road network.
- Stopped vehicle detection performance on all lane running sections of smart motorway has improved, but the company must now focus on expanding its analysis to understand how it can further optimise stopped vehicle detection performance.
However, ORR projections show that more work is needed for the company to get back on course to achieve its safety target of a 50% reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across England’s strategic road network by December 2025. ORR is requiring National Highways to produce a plan by the end of March 2024 setting out additional interventions the company will take to achieve the target.
Importantly ORR’s latest report also details improvements in performance of stopped vehicle detection on all lane running smart motorways, after ORR raised concerns last year. The latest data now show that performance targets for the three metrics ORR reported on last year are being met, including the average time to detect a stopped vehicle on an all lane running smart motorway.
Because National Highways changed the way it calculates stopped vehicle detection performance, ORR says that National Highways must set out a clearly documented methodology for measuring and better understanding stopped vehicle detection performance for its next round of testing in 2024.
National Highways’ action plan to improve the performance of key operational technology assets like CCTV, signs and signals on all lane running smart motorways, which was also called for by ORR in its 2022 safety report, is now being implemented. However there is still more work to do, and the company must continue to work towards its aim of 97% availability for key operational technology assets by the end of the road period (March 2025), which currently range between 91% and 97% availability.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/safety-improves-strategic-road-network-orr-calls-national-highways-make-further
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Richard Hines to succeed Ian Prosser CBE next year as Chief Inspector of Railways19/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today announced that one of its deputy chief inspectors with a lengthy career in engineering and safety will succeed Ian Prosser CBE in the summer as HM Chief Inspector of Railways.
All change for most used stations as Elizabeth line shakes up top 1015/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has revealed that London Liverpool Street has replaced London Waterloo as the most used railway station in Great Britain. The opening of the Elizabeth line was a principal contributing factor in the almost 80.4 million entries and exits to Liverpool Street between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, an increase of around 50 million.
Rail regulator warns online ticket retailers to be up front about fees12/12/2023 15:25:00
Online ticket retailers have been tasked by the rail regulator to review how they present their fees when customers are buying tickets online, following a review which identified concerns with ‘drip pricing’.
Brent Cross West opens after ORR authorisation12/12/2023 10:15:00
Brent Cross West, London’s newest mainline station, has opened after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) authorised it into service.
Rail regulator says train punctuality and cancellations remain challenging, but Network Rail starting to improve train performance07/12/2023 14:20:00
New statistics from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released today show Britain’s railway is still not delivering consistently punctual and reliable journeys. However, the regulator’s latest assessment of Network Rail’s performance shows that the company is beginning to turn a corner.
Regulator calls for improvements in passenger information for rail replacement buses01/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has asked train operators and Network Rail to address the concerns raised in its report, published yesterday, regarding the consistency and usefulness of passenger information of rail replacement services when there are planned engineering works.
Regulator’s report shows rail industry continues recovery from the pandemic with increased fares revenue and reduced government support29/11/2023 11:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published its annual Rail Industry Finance (UK) statistical report.
Rail regulator requires crowd management improvements at Euston Station19/10/2023 15:15:15
Network Rail has been issued with an improvement notice by the Office of Rail and Road for London’s Euston Station, where the company has failed to put in effective measures to prevent risks to passengers and others during instances of surges and overcrowding.