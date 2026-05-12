Transport for London
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Safety-critical temporary weight restriction on Vauxhall Bridge to be introduced from July
A temporary weight restriction of 18 tonnes will be introduced from 1 July 2026 to ensure safety for all bridge users.
- Restrictions follow a recent assessment, which showed that elements of the structure have recently deteriorated and has a lower weight-bearing capacity than previously assessed
- Emergency vehicles and buses will be exempt from the restriction, and buses will continue to run as normal with no changes to routes
- The 0.5 per cent of current traffic that is above 18 tonnes will be required to use a signed diversion
- The weight restriction will remain in place while TfL works to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and continues to develop a long-term plan for the bridge
A new safety-critical 18 tonne weight restriction, except buses and emergency vehicles, will be introduced on the Vauxhall Bridge from 1 July 2026 to ensure the structure remains safe for everyone using it. A diversion route for vehicles above this weight will be put in place for those travelling both northbound and southbound. Vauxhall Bridge carries 39,500 vehicles every day, of which only around 200 - around 0.5 per cent of current traffic - are more than 18-tonnes and typically heavy goods vehicles. The bridge has been closed to abnormal loads (any vehicle exceeding 44 tonnes gross weight or 11.5 tonnes per axle) since 2023.
Keeping people safe is Transport for London's (TfL's) top priority, which is why it has a programme of regular inspections for all structures across its road network with associated refurbishment projects where required. While previous assessments have shown Vauxhall Bridge to be safe, the most recent inspection showed that some elements of the structure have deteriorated. While the bridge does not currently pose any risk to people using it, these new measures are being introduced to avoid any further damage while TfL works to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The weight restriction will remain in place while TfL works to resolve the structural concerns and develop a long-term plan for the bridge's future. No bus routes will be affected by the restriction and buses will continue to run as normal. Emergency vehicles will also be unaffected by the weight restriction and TfL will be putting in place alternative signed diversion routes for all other vehicles exceeding 18 tonnes gross weight.
Carl Eddleston, TfL's Director of Streets and Network Operations, said:
"Safety is our top priority, and we know how important Vauxhall Bridge is for people travelling across London. This is why we're taking this precautionary step to introduce a weight restriction to the bridge. While the bridge remains safe, limiting heavier vehicles helps us protect and keep it open while we develop the long‑term improvements it needs. We are sorry for any disruption caused by the restriction, and we'll continue to monitor the area closely, ensuring we keep people updated as this work progresses."
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/may/safety-critical-temporary-weight-restriction-on-vauxhall-bridge-to-be-introduced-from-july
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