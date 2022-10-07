Safety-critical weight restriction on the A41 Brent Cross Flyover to be introduced

A weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes will be introduced on Tuesday 11 October at 00:01

Restrictions follow a recent assessment which showed the structure has a lower weight-bearing capacity than previously assessed

A short diversion for vehicles above this weight will be put in place directly below the flyover via its mid-level roundabout

The weight restriction will remain in place while TfL works to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and develops a long-term plan for the flyover's future

Transport for London (TfL) will be introducing a new safety-critical 7.5-tonne weight restriction on the A41 Brent Cross Flyover from 00:01 on Tuesday 11 October to ensure the structure remains safe for everyone using it. A short diversion for vehicles above this weight will be put in place directly below the flyover via its mid-level roundabout. The Flyover is around 190m long and carries the A41 dual carriageway over the A406 North Circular in north London, in the Borough of Barnet.

Keeping people safe is TfL's top priority, which is why it has a programme of regular inspections for all structures across its road network with associated refurbishment projects where required. While previous assessments had shown the flyover to be safe, a number of additional safety checks were carried out during the development of a refurbishment project. These additional checks showed the maximum weight that the structure is able to carry is lower than previously assessed. While the flyover does not pose any immediate risk to people using it, these new measures are being introduced to avoid any further damage to the flyover while TfL works to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. This includes work on a project that will renew a number of major structures in the area. TfL continues to work closely with the Department for Transport to secure up to £50m funding for this project from its Major Road Network Programme.

TfL will be putting in place a short, alternative signed diversion route for all vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes gross weight via the A406/A41 Brent Cross elevated mid-level roundabout. For more information on the diversion and details on how roads are operating in the area please visit the TfL website at www.tfl.gov.uk/a41. TfL will be monitoring traffic in the area and will manage this where necessary.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Director of Network Management, said: