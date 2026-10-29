Sale of nicotine products to under-18s banned

Changes to protect young people from nicotine addiction.

Under-18s will no longer be able to buy nicotine or herbal smoking products in Scotland, under new legislation which comes into force today (29 October).

The ban to protect children and young people from the harms of nicotine addiction, extends the protections in age-of-sale rules to all nicotine products, including pouches, strips and pearls, as well as herbal smoking products.

The new rules for Scotland also require anyone selling vaping, tobacco, nicotine and herbal smoking products to hold a valid registration by 29 April 2027. Once in force, it will mean Scotland will become the only nation in the UK to know exactly where these items are being sold.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “We want to protect future generations from nicotine addiction and we know that nicotine products, particularly pouches, are starting to gain popularity among young people.

“By banning the sale of these products to under-18s, the Scottish Government is taking a crucial step in protecting people’s health. This in turn is helping people across Scotland to live longer, healthier lives.

“Requiring tobacco and vape retailers to register their business to sell nicotine and herbal smoking products, will also provide a strong foundation for effective regulation and enforcement of the sale of these products in Scotland. I want to thank all of the retailers who have already registered and remind others they must to do so before the deadline next April.”

Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith said: ”Nicotine is a highly addictive substance that can lead to dependence and withdrawal symptoms including depression, difficulty concentrating and insomnia.

“Whilst vapes may have a role to play in assisting addicted people to stop smoking, it is very clear to me that those who do not smoke should never start using nicotine products and this especially applies to children and young people.

“I welcome these new age of sale restrictions on nicotine and herbal smoking products which and will help reduce the health harms associated with nicotine addiction and address health inequalities in Scotland.”

Background:

The ban forms part of Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026. Local authorities will be responsible for enforcing the regulations.

Legislation restricting the sale of nicotine products, non-nicotine vaping products and herbal smoking products to under-18s in England, Wales and Northern Ireland has also come into force today. All vaping products are already age restricted products in Scotland.

Key changes in Scotland include: