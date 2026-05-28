UK Health Security Agency
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Salmonella cases in England at a decade high
UKHSA urges public to practise good food hygiene as new data shows persistently high levels of common gastrointestinal infections.
New data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows consistently high levels of Salmonella and Campylobacter cases in England.
UKHSA is reminding the public to take precautions against these bacteria, which are among the most common causes of food poisoning. Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems should take extra care, as they are at higher risk of developing serious illness.
Salmonella cases increased slightly from 10,389 in 2024 to 10,406 in 2025 (the highest figure in a decade) but remain broadly comparable to the previous year.
Campylobacter cases in 2025 remained high and comparable to 2024, although they fell slightly from 70,392 in 2024 to 69,394 in 2025.
Campylobacter and Salmonella infections are usually caught by eating contaminated food, including poultry, meat, eggs, raw fruit or vegetables and unpasteurised milk products. Infection can also spread through close contact with an infected person, particularly in household settings or through cross-contamination in the kitchen when the same utensils are used for both raw and cooked food for example.
Meanwhile, listeriosis remains comparable to previous years, with 181 cases reported in England and Wales in 2025, compared with 179 in 2024. Listeriosis is caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria and is usually caught by eating contaminated raw, chilled, or ready-to-eat foods. Most people with listeriosis will have no symptoms or only mild stomach upset. However, the infection can cause serious illness in older people, those who are immunocompromised or those with underlying health conditions. In pregnancy, listeriosis can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or severe illness in new born babies.
The latest data show that listeriosis cases were highest among people aged 80 and over. In 2025, there were 141 non-pregnancy-associated cases, of which 28 people died (19.9%). A further 40 cases were pregnancy-associated, accounting for around one in five of all cases. Of those pregnancy-associated cases with known outcomes, nearly a third (31.4%) resulted in stillbirth or miscarriage.
The number of Cryptosporidium cases in England fell from 5,703 in 2024 to 4,149 in 2025, a drop of 1,554 cases (27.2%). The 2025 figures are in line with levels seen before the pandemic, reversing the higher numbers recorded in 2023 and 2024. However, the latest figures show that the number of outbreaks associated with farm settings and lamb contact events remain high, with 18 outbreaks reported in 2025.
All of these gastrointestinal infections can cause similar symptoms, including diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), stomach cramps, vomiting, and mild fever. Most people recover within 1 to 2 weeks, but young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of serious illness or complications.
Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said:
We are seeing consistently high levels of gastrointestinal infections in England. We continue to work closely with partners to detect, investigate, and stop the spread of these infections.
These infections spread in many ways - through contaminated food or water, contact with an infected person, or contact with infected animals or their environment. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet, handling raw meat, eating, and contact with animals or farms, can help prevent infection. Anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid handling or preparing food for others, should not return to work, and children should not attend school or nursery until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.
Dr James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the Food Standards Agency said:
Public safety is our highest priority and we’re working closely with UKHSA and other partners to understand the reasons behind the rise in Campylobacter and Salmonella cases, so we can take the necessary action to protect public health.
We’re also supporting businesses to meet their legal responsibility to keep food safe, and we encourage consumers to check Food Hygiene Ratings at food.gov.uk when they are eating out. People can reduce their risk of food poisoning at home by following the 4Cs of food hygiene: chilling, cleaning, cooking, and avoiding cross-contamination.
Practising good food hygiene helps protect you and others from food poisoning. For more details visit: Food Standards Agency: Food safety and hygiene at home .
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/salmonella-cases-in-england-at-a-decade-high
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