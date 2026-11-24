Decisions remain as the UK debates a Bill on anti-money laundering supervision of lawyers, accountants and company formation agents to the Financial Conduct Authority.

It is hard – very hard – for criminals, terrorists or hostile states to move dirty money without a professional somewhere in the chain. When a sanctioned oligarch’s London townhouse changes hands through an offshore company, a formation agent registers the company, a solicitor conveys the house, and an accountant keeps the books. Anti-money laundering (AML) supervision ensures these professionals ask the right questions and refuse the wrong clients.

In the UK, that job falls to a crowd – 22 professional bodies, from the Bar Council to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales – and HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) for the rest. Every official verdict on these arrangements over the past decade has been unfavourable, and in 2018 the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard setter against money laundering, agreed. An overseer within the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision (OPBAS), has helped since 2018, but progress has been limited.

In October 2025, the government chose radical change, moving AML supervision of the professions to the FCA alone. The Financial Services and Markets Bill, which gives effect to it, has cleared the Lords, and on Tuesday 10 November, MPs gave it a second reading. It will pass, and it should; consolidation is the right call.

But a Bill that moves firms from one group of supervisors to another will, on its own, only change a letterhead

But a Bill that moves firms from one group of supervisors to another will, on its own, only change a letterhead. As a forthcoming RUSI Insights Paper, Reforming UK Anti-Money Laundering Supervision of the Professions, argues, it will not change the risks or improve supervision. In fairness to the government, detailed mechanics belong to the regulations that will follow, but peers and MPs have pressed ministers on exactly these gaps.

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