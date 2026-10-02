Sanctions are a National Priority but Where is the Data to Prove It?

The UK and the EU insist that sanctions remain atop their security agendas, but current enforcement levels provide little evidence to support that claim.

The term ‘unprecedented’ has become a trigger word for those working in international sanctions since February 2022. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was met with one of the largest coordinated regulatory responses in recent history, as G7 partners adopted a raft of restrictions across finance, technology, energy and other sectors. However, while the scope of these sanctions, or restrictive measures in EU parlance, has continued to expand through 21 EU sanctions packages, the level of enforcement has not reflected a similar degree of commitment.

Tracking enforcement across the EU is no easy feat. Sanctions are adopted centrally at the EU level, but enforcement remains a national prerogative, producing wide variations in effort across Member States and lacking a central public reporting of investigations, fines or convictions. The UK, on the other hand, has the edge on transparency, having published a cross-government sanctions enforcement review in May 2025 and a strategic approach to sanctions enforcement in March 2026.

These efforts to assess and strengthen its enforcement regime show that the UK government recognises the need to enhance its capabilities. Unfortunately, its enforcement record still points to a different picture. Investigations and case-building take time, but the limited number of enforcement actions and especially the low value of monetary penalties imposed and the relatively trivial and technical nature of the breaches that have been punished hardly allow the UK to lead by example – but there may be some recent indications of improvement.

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